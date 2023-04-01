top-oftv-moments-in-march-2023

Cris Cyborg is one of the biggest names in all of combat sports, having built a career competing in Bellator MMA, UFC, Invicta FC, and Strikeforce MMA.

Lucky for us, she doesn’t keep all her ringside wisdom to herself. Her OFTV channel is full of helpful strength training workouts, travel vlogs, and behind-the-scenes access to her fight nights.

Recently, Chris returned to the Pink Belt Fitness Training Retreat to give women of all ages and fitness levels the opportunity to train with a championship fighter.

She’s been hosting the retreat since 2015, bringing along top Muay Thai and other trainers to make sure the women who attend leave feeling motivated and empowered.