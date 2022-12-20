top-oftv-moments-in-november-2022

Known as a powerhouse fighter, Tyson was lauded for his legendary workouts that shaped him into the heavyweight champion of the world. Until now, no one has dared to recreate these grueling workouts. No one except for fitness creator Ryan Schmidle.

Ryan spends a day living like Mike Tyson himself, pushing himself to the limit as he follows the exact training routine and diet Tyson followed when he was king of the ring. Ryan’s day begins with a four-mile run (at 4 a.m.) before going 12 rounds with a heavy bag, then finishing with 500 dips, squats, pushups, and sit-ups. Ryan loses himself in his Mike Tyson character when he sports some new henna. See just how far Ryan goes to pay homage to Iron Mike.