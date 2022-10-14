top-oftv-moments-in-september-2022

Kelsey and Thomas have that sort of wanderlust that most couples can only dream of. But here on their OFTV channel, The Wild with You, they help to assuage some potential FOMO by bringing you along on their many adventures.

In their most recent episode, Kelsey celebrates her birthday in Colombia. The couple take in the sites, go on many adventures, but the highlight of the episode has to be when Thomas has his fill of… iguana??? Thomas’s perfect, dry, dour tone really underscores why the couple works so well together. Kelsey’s bubbly personality mixed with Thomas’s sardonic energy make for a perfect pairing. This odd couple moment is really sold when after taking his first bite of iguana, Thomas quietly mutters, “It really is the chicken of the trees.”