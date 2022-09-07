top-oftv-moments-you-may-have-missed-in-august-2022

Josh Herrin Takes First Place

On Josh Herrin’s OFTV channel, he takes viewers inside the world of professional motorcycle racing. Josh might be one of the most respected and experienced riders in North America. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t love to goof off with his crew off the track.

On the latest episode, Josh wows the crowd as he takes home first place overall at Road Atlanta. It’s astounding to watch Josh get so low to the track to gain even more speed. It’s no wonder this guy holds the Guinness World Record for fastest elbow drag!