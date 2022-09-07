August was huge for both original OFTV programming AND original content from OnlyFans creators. We’ve pulled together some of the top OFTV moments you may have missed in August 2022. From stand-up comedy to life on the race track, you’ll find something to hook you!
Josh Herrin Takes First Place
On Josh Herrin’s OFTV channel, he takes viewers inside the world of professional motorcycle racing. Josh might be one of the most respected and experienced riders in North America. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t love to goof off with his crew off the track.
On the latest episode, Josh wows the crowd as he takes home first place overall at Road Atlanta. It’s astounding to watch Josh get so low to the track to gain even more speed. It’s no wonder this guy holds the Guinness World Record for fastest elbow drag!
Thalia Pagan Meets A Porsche 911
Can’t get enough of fast machines? Well Thalia Pagan has you covered on Route 66 with Thalia. Thalia’s knowledge will wow you as she gets into the nuts and bolts of your favorite luxury vehicles and supercars.
In her latest episode, Thalia treats fans to a detailed walkthrough of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and shows off her serious expertise about this iconic speedster. Did you know the Porsche is known for its PDK transmission and lightning-fast shifting?
Chase And Liam Get Funky
Together, brothers Chase and Liam make up the electronic music duo GoodDayTunes. Their high-energy style mixed with plenty of deep bass tones gives listeners something to groove to!
In their OFTV series Sweaty Sessions, Chase and Liam let us into their creative process. It’s clear these guys love making music together! The highlight of the episode is when Liam busts out the guitar as Chase plays the funky beat underneath. It’s like witnessing the birth of a hit happen right in front of you.
The Comedians of OnlyFans Descend on Los Angeles
OFTV’s first-ever comedy special has arrived and it did not disappoint. On LMAOF: Los Angeles comedians, Jiaoying Summers, Kate Quigley, Aidan Park, and Matt Rife have the live audience laughing their you-know-whats off as they tell joke after joke.
Live from The Pasadena Comedy, this 20-minute comedy special is a tour de force of hilarity. What sets it apart from other comedy specials is that the comedians’ jokes are brought to life with original animations created by other OnlyFans artists!
More Top OFTV Moments You May Have Missed
