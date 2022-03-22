top-oftv-moments-you-may-have-missed-in-february-2022

Casey Boonstra and Stefanie Gurzanski Rage Out

Casey Boonstra has a pretty sweet job hosting OFTV’s In Real Life series. That’s because she gets to travel the world going on action-packed adventures with some of OnlyFans’ most interesting creators. But when she met up with Vogue cover model Stefanie Gurzanski to blow off some steam after launching Baby G Magazine, we couldn’t believe the havoc these two pals wrought in a Beverly Hills rage room.

Armed with sledgehammers, crowbars, and safety gear, Casey and Stefanie smash everything they can get their hands on: bottles, chairs, toasters, printers, you name it. And that’s just them warming up. Next, they channel their inner-Beyoncés and smash up an entire car like it was the Hold Up video. Just watching them is a great stress reliever.