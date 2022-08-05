top-oftv-moments-you-may-have-missed-in-july-2022

Tay Shares The Perfect Serve

Summer’s here, and there’s no better time to hit the tennis courts and step up your game. Think of Tennis with Tay as your own personal tennis pro. After all, she’s got a whole OFTV channel dedicated to teaching tennis fundamentals.

On her Serve Like A Pro tutorial, Tay manages to do demonstrate a great serve without going full King Richard. She explains the importance of a solid serve and demonstrates how the mechanics and footwork come together to deliver one. Her figure eight technique is particularly impressive. The video is short, to-the-point, and serves (sorry) as a great tool for tennis fans of all levels!