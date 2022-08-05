If your July was even half as wild and fun as the latest OFTV shows, then congratulations! But that might mean you’ve missed some incredible OFTV moments last month. Not to worry, we’ve clipped some of our favorites: from tennis lessons, to Miami street art, to dairy trivia, to a mind-blowing obstacle course. Here are the top OFTV moments you may have missed in July 2022!
Tay Shares The Perfect Serve
Summer’s here, and there’s no better time to hit the tennis courts and step up your game. Think of Tennis with Tay as your own personal tennis pro. After all, she’s got a whole OFTV channel dedicated to teaching tennis fundamentals.
On her Serve Like A Pro tutorial, Tay manages to do demonstrate a great serve without going full King Richard. She explains the importance of a solid serve and demonstrates how the mechanics and footwork come together to deliver one. Her figure eight technique is particularly impressive. The video is short, to-the-point, and serves (sorry) as a great tool for tennis fans of all levels!
Grabster Leaves His Mark In Miami
If you’ve ever wondered how large-scale street art is made, check out The Mural. It takes viewers deep inside the artistic process of a street artist as they convert a nondescript wall into a breathtaking work of art.
In its first episode, Miami-based muralist Marcus Grabster uses his signature “Graffiti Futurism” to create a piece inspired by all the diverse creators on OnlyFans. A graffiti artist for over 20 years, Marcus brings the cameras along as he shows off many beautiful murals that he’s created. He’s definitely left his mark in the city of Miami.
Farm Trivia Goes Off The Rails
Last month we said goodbye to the first seasons of Model Farmers. If, like us, you can’t get enough of that hilarious dairy drama, we’ve got great news. On Model Farmers: Behind The Scenes, Scarlett Howard sits down with the ladies of Model Farmers for candidly cheeky farm talk.
In episode two, Scarlett tests quizzes Shani Jamilah, Jessie Renée Wynter, and Daisy Taylor on their farm knowledge. The results will have you cracking up as the models try to answer farm trivia questions. Things really go off the rails when Scarlett asks, “How much milk does it take to make one pound of cheese?”
Casey & Mike Take On the Warped Wall
In Real Life is back on our top OFTV moments list! That’s because Casey has great conversations with some of the most interesting creators on OnlyFans. In fact, Casey is such a great interviewer, it’s easy to forget that she’s also an incredible athlete!
On a recent IRL, Casey links up with abundance coach Mike Chabot. They discuss everything from his career path and his recovery from a serious motorcycle accident. The real magic happens with they arrive at an American Ninja Warrior-style obstacle course. The final challenge, the Warped Wall, will change everything you thought you knew about physics and the limits of the human body.
What’s your favorite OFTV show? Any clips from July you think we missed? Let us know in the comments!
