top-oftv-moments-you-may-have-missed-in-june-2022

Law Roach Keeps It Real

In the fashion competition series, Creative Fund: Fashion Edition, nine up-and-coming fashion designers and stylists compete for cash prizes totaling $100,000 and a mentorship with Rebecca Minkoff. Not only are the creators judged on their completed garments, but the OnlyFans content they create to hype their brands.

The all-star panel of judges themselves are endlessly entertaining on the show, and celebrity stylist Law Roach holds nothing back. He’s got an opinion on everything and everyone– from the contestants, to his fellow judges. Check out Fashion Edition for the looks, and stay for the iconic Law Roach moments.