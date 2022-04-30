top-oftv-moments-you-may-have-missed-in-march-2022

Shiaswordgirl Shares The Real History of St. Patrick’s Day

If you take less than four minutes out of your day to watch this hilarious Shiaswordgirl video, you’ll get a lot more than a few facts about St. Patrick’s Day. Along with information, you’ll get jokes about the Shamrock Shake; along with research, you’ll get classic memes.

Shiaswordgirl’s videos are chock full of useful information that she presents in her signature comedically chaotic way. It seems she decided to go full fever dream for St. Patrick’s Day and we can’t think of a better tribute to the beloved March 17 holiday.