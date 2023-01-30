By Daphne Psaledakis and Humeyra Pamuk

The US Treasury Department’s top sanctions official on a trip to Turkey and the Middle East next week will warn countries and businesses that they could lose access to G7 markets if they do business with entities subject to US curbs as Washington cracks down on Russian attempts to evade sanctions imposed over its war in Ukraine.

Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, will travel to Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey the week of Jan. 29 and meet with government officials as well as businesses and financial institutions to reiterate that Washington will continue to aggressively enforce its sanctions, according to a Treasury statement.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Top US Treasury official to warn UAE, Turkey over sanctions evasion appeared first on AML Intelligence.

pappa2200