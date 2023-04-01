Tornado Watch declared for much of the MNC listening area through 3 a.m. Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for much of the 953 MNC listening area until 3:00 AM EDT Saturday April 1.

The counties included are Berrien in Michigan, and LaPorte, St. Joseph, Starke, Marshall, Kosciusko, Pulaski and Fulton in Indiana.

The line of storms prompting the watch stretches from Southwest Michigan all the way to the Kentucky/Tennessee border.

Again, a WATCH means conditions are favorable for a tornado, but does NOT mean such a storm has been sighted.

The first round of storms rumbled through Michiana around 7:00 PM Friday night, producing hail from pea-shaped to 2 inches around Michiana, as well as strong winds.

valipomponi