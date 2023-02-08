TotalEnergies posts $20.5 billion net profit for 2022, highest in company’s history by Vittorio Ferla 8 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 The oil and gas giant would have recorded much higher profits if it weren’t for the charges linked to leaving the Russian market. Vittorio Ferla Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “TotalEnergies posts $20.5 billion net profit for 2022, highest in company’s history” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “TotalEnergies posts $20.5 billion net profit for 2022, highest in company’s history”