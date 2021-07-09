totem-films-boards-patricia-mazuy’s-‘bowling-saturne’-(exclusive)

Totem Films has boarded “Bowling Saturne,” the latest film from celebrated French director Patricia Mazuy.

The pic, which is now in post-production, is produced by Patrick Sobelman (Agat Films & Cie, Ex Nihilo). The cast includes Arieh Worthalter, Achille Reggiani, Y Lan Lucas and Leila Muse.

“Bowling Saturne” follows police officer Guillaume, who inherits his family’s bowling business following his father’s death. He decides to give it to his troubled half-brother, Armand, but Guillaume is later distracted from his work in investigating a series of murders by his sibling’s unusual management of the business along with a team of hunters and an environmental activist.

Mazuy has a reputation for a singular directorial vision that she has developed over three decades across a filmography of narrative features and documentaries. In 2019, the Lincoln Center organized a retrospective of the versatile French filmmaker’s work.

“Bowling Saturne” is Mazuy’s fifth film. The director’s “Peaux de vaches” was nominated for the best feature César in 1990, while “Saint-Cyr” picked up eight César nods in 2001. Her other films include “Sport de filles” and “Paul Sanchez est revenu!”

“Patricia’s distinctive gaze truly detonates,” said Totem Films in a statement. “She portrays with great precision and brio the birth and reproduction of violence.”

Mazuy added: “The film is a nightmare about ferocity. Generations of men devastated the ground and rotted relationships between fathers and sons, between men and women, leaving chaos behind them.”

Totem Films is in Cannes with buzzy titles “Moneyboys,” which is playing in Un Certain Regard, and competition pic “Compartment No. 6.”