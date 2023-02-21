Touching by MP’s aide ‘very uncomfortable’, woman tells court by Ufficio Stampa 21 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 An ex-employee of Craig Kelly has told a court she didn’t speak up about his chief of staff, Frank Zumbo, indecently touching her because she feared retribution. Ufficio Stampa Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Touching by MP’s aide ‘very uncomfortable’, woman tells court” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Touching by MP’s aide ‘very uncomfortable’, woman tells court”