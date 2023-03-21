traffic-stop-leads-to-arrest-of-goshen-man-on-drug,-alcohol-related-charges

A traffic stop lead to the arrest of a Goshen man on drug and alcohol-related charges.

Officers stopped the driver, Ivan Diaz Jimenez, 38, near the intersection of 5th Street and Garden Street, around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, March 17, for a traffic violation.

Investigators say Jimenez was found to be impaired by alcohol and failed field sobriety testing.

He submitted to a blood test at Goshen General Hospital. He was also found to be in possession of cocaine.

Police say he also lied about his identity and was found to have never obtained a license.

Jimenez was taken at the Elkhart County Jail.

Vito Califano