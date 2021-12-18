cronaca

‘Tragedy of Macbeth’ Artisans on How They Delivered Joel Coen’s Shadowy Study of Ambition

by Ufficio Stampa
18 December 2021
‘tragedy-of-macbeth’-artisans-on-how-they-delivered-joel-coen’s-shadowy-study-of-ambition

Filmmaker Joel Coen wanted “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” his adaptation of the Shakespearean staple about the ambitious Scottish king, to be rooted in theatricality but to avoid looking like a filmed play. For his first solo movie as a director, he chose to shoot in the stark black and white of classic expressionist works. The […]

%d bloggers like this: