By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

The UK’s Head of Research and Investigations at Transparency International has warned “booming crypto market” will provide “significant challenges” to regulators.

Steve Goodrich, responsible for managing TI-UK’s research unit said “moving money around has never been easier” and added “at the click of a button, it’s possible to ping funds from one continent to another in a matter of minutes,” in a recent publication.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Transparency International warns booming crypto market will provide ‘significant challenges’ to regulators appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Vittorio Rienzo