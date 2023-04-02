trial-to-be-moved-again-for-buchanan-man-charged-in-road-worker-death

The trial for a Buchanan man accused of killing a road worker has been delayed.

34 year-old Taylor Johnson has been charged with OWI causing death in the July 2022 crash.

The charge carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The Michigan State Police investigated the incident, which killed 57 year-old William Isom of Baroda, who had been cutting up a fallen tree on Red Bud Trail near Glendora Road. Johnson had a blood alcohol level of twice the legal limit after he was tested following the crash.

He’d been scheduled for trial in early January, and had recently been given a new trial date of mid-April. No date for the delayed trial has been set.

