Trufflebar & Restaurant ciò che i clienti hanno scritto dopo essere venuti al ristorante. www.trufflebar.com

http://www.trufflebar.com https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g293916-d13454403-Reviews-or210-Urbani_Truffle_Bar_Restaurant-Bangkok.htmlI



Urbani Truffle Bar & Restaurant Bangkok Thailand

http://www.trufflebar.com 5 stars 214 reviews #101 of 8,990 Restaurants in Bangkok$$$$ItalianSeafoodEuropean

I had a wonderful experience with my wife, were we spent a peaceful sunset view on the terrazza around 6:30pm with a perfect weather and lovely sea breeze.

We had oysters for appetizer, and a Tuna tartar.

Second dish Pasta with lobster and Tagliolino Vongole e Bottarga.

Amazing the cuisine of the chef was a 5 star rating for us.

The staff is the best trained and gentle we meet in Phuket, we did not even refill our glasses of wine because we had always a Waitress looking forward.

This place for me is the best experience combined between atmosphere and food experience. Price rasonable.

Excellent service. Food awesome

Excellent service. Awesome food. Even though the price is $$$$, it was totally worth it! Try set menu if it’s your first time!

Delicious dinner

Hi,

We been at Urbani Truffle and bar

On 20 March

We order 5 course set

We start with amuse bouche oyster with orange pearl delicious

The monkfish was tender the citrus sauce was delicate

The linguini with rye bread sauce and truffle was creaming with perfect Al dente

Main course well cared excellent product as the Imported sea bass and the beef tenderloin with the black truffle

We finish our experience with chocolate sphere tiramisu and mango truffle

Thank you for the warm service and the cuisine is really teasting

Well done

Uno spettacolo per gli occhi e il palato

Location spettacolare, quasi da brividi.

Qualità sopraffina, servizio veloce e professionale.

Se vuoi stupire la tua partner o anche solo passare una serata memorabile con amici, questo è il posto giusto.

Excellent rooftop with good price

Excellent rooftop with good price food was amazing and great selection of wine lunch menu is great recommended

Fabulous luncheon!!

I been there on my Birthday party with a couple of friends. We chosen the Set lunch. But actually here got so many variety of both a la carte and set. special thanks K.Lek Preeyapa for the good taking care with super extravaganza services . And also here worth to visit on your special days with magnificent view.

Love it!

My friend and I just had lunch at Urbani truffle bar restaurant located at Sathorn Square Building, 39th floor. I’ve been around here many times but I just found that there is such good hidden place like this. This place is peaceful and beautiful. The view is absolutely stunning. Of course all the food and dessert are amazing. I Will definitely come to eat here again.

Good food good service

Our family went to dinning at here,first time for dinner but I did not know before that during the day, the atmosphere is very good, not less than the night time. We ordered the truffle soup with popcorn…it was very good, followed by homemade pasta carbonara and pork Milanese then tiramisu. The overall food was very good as well as the very good service from Khun Lek (Restaurant Manager) Both recommend food And pay attention to every detail of us.It also adds freshness to the drink made from passion fruit mixed with lychee from bartender(his name is Tang) as well We will definitely have to go back to here again.

Wonderful dining experience

We were here the day after Valentine’s Day to celebrate without any crowd. We recieved a wonderful table at the window with a beautiful view of the city. We each had the 5 course prix fixe menu. Everything was prepared beautifully, and while not dripping in truffles, there were a good amount incorporated into each dish without being over-powering. The Truffle Soup was both of our favorites with the flaky crust on top. So yummy, I would return only for this dish. My least favorite was the fish that started the meal…while yummy, it didn’t really wet my appetite for the rest of what was to come. I would order the beef tartar instead if I went again. All in all, I recommend it.

White truffle heaven!!

i won’t lie, this was really expensive, but it didn’t help that we ordered the best brunello on the wine list or that we asked for more extra grams of white truffle shaved on our pasta, than other patrons in history (according to the staff). We splurged in a big way and we LOVED every bite!! Wonderful staff too.

如果你是一个喜欢吃松露的话 这店是必须来尝！

这店在泰国，曼谷的Sathorn Squae Building 主要菜的原料是松露对很爱吃松露的人很合适 但是不仅有松露还有其他的菜可以选择 全部的菜口味都非常完美，风光很优雅 服务也太有标准了。

建议来尝！

黑松露

非常帮的餐厅 非常适合情侣一起来用餐 食物味道非常好吃 特别是黑松露披萨 还有甜点 和红酒 漂亮的用餐环境 好的服务态度 还有好喝的调酒 非常棒的餐厅

Santi subito!

Che dire? Anzi che scrivere? Dopo aver valicato i 210.000 lettori delle mie recensioni quasi ho la sensazione di essere diventato un ” influencer” a mia insaputa! Tuttavia, forte del Nik name che ho dato a questo account sono certo che quasi nessuno sappia esattamente chi si celi dietro queste poche righe, e tanto basta per poter scrivere esattamente le mie personali opinioni libero da impacci professionali. Conosco da 40 anni la Urbani tartufi e da una buona decina Olga ed i suoi splendidi figli.Tuttavia ero ben lungi dal sapere che avesse iniziato questa esperienza mettendosi in gioco anche come ristoratrice! Un esperimento che ha del sovrumano, dell’inatteso, del magico quasi. Sodalizi esaltanti, dalle ostriche al pesce crudo, dalle spume di mare a qualsivoglia dessert in matrimonio perfetto nel gioco della mineralità del tartufo bianco di san Miniato ( credo, suppongo) fino all’unione quasi sessuale con tartufo nero dei boschi di cerro e carpino nero tipici delle terre natie di questa azienda straordinaria, in connubio meraviglioso con carni bovine e salse equilibrate, anche per la modesta concentrazione di burro. Dello skyline che dire? Nulla. Una cartolina sul futuro e sull’Asia meridionale. Il servizio? perfetto, così per la cantina di lignaggio superiore! Il prezzo? irrilevante rispetto al piacere che ha scaturito un investimento di questo tipo.

Very nice!

Very Delicious and very nice restaurant. The best in BKK. รสชาติอาหารดีมาก บริการดีมากสุด ๆ สมเป็นร้านอาหารระดับท็อปของกรุงเทพ ฯ

品嘗的松露

這家餐廳位於商業中心頂樓，可飽覽曼谷都市絢爛的夜景，可以看到Chaophraya河的日落，還品嘗的松露，我度過了非常愉快的時光。

Delicious and incredible!!!

Beautiful restaurant with a great view. We had window seats which definitely enhanced the experience. The food was all beautifully presented and most of the dishes were prepared to a high standard. We absolutely loved the experience and will highly recommend it to anyone.

Very Delicious Food with nice ambient and great view!!!!

We went to Urbani Truffle Bar & Restaurant for dinner. The food and service was excellent. Especially the staffs were fabulous and attentive. I will surely recommend Urbani Truffle Bar & Restaurant to my friends and will visit again.

From noon til dawn

Great truffle experience. Food is really great. Full scent of truffle with great service. We got a very warmth service with fascinating food.

Great service, fantastic food, with million dollars view!

As I already said, the service was great. The food was fantastic. The price was VERY reasonable.I will be going back there every opportunity I have!

Excellent five-star dining experience

Had a five-star dining experience here. Selected the 5-course NYE dinner with a free glass of Prosecco. The food were exceptionally good and we ended the evening with a full view of the new year fireworks!!

Great food and view from 39th floor in Sathorn

5 set course is probably enough for most people. A lot of delicious food can be selected from the menu, including the dessert. Waitor(s) always looks after you and your glass is never empty. Not too pricy either.

Italian food

It’ was an amazing meals. This is my first time tasting real Italian food and i know from my first bite that i love it.

Best dinner of the year

Love all dishes served at this restaurant. the delicious-smelling truffle on the dishes was wonderful. Tasty food! and There are various kind excellent of wine. It is a good place to go with someone you love.

Celebrate for Christmas Eve❤️

Celebrate for Christmas Eve with a lovely friend. It’s very incredible night with great food, good wine and a fantastic view from 39Fl at Sathorn Square Building. It’s always the best romantic restaurant in BKK for me.

อาหารอร่อย บริการดีมาก

อาหารอร่อยมากค่ะ ค่อนข้างแปลกใหม่ ผสมผสานกันอย่างลงตัวเลย และที่สำคัญการบริการดีเยี่ยมมากค่ะ ประทับใจที่สุด เหมาะกับการดินเนอร์กับแฟน หรือครอบครัวมากค่ะ บรรยากาศดี

The best dining in town

Everything was so niceeee and we did 5 couses were so Amazing by the way big thx to Urbani Team we really had a good time will come back asap

Amazing view and food!

We decided to go to this restaurant because we are major truffle lovers and were really curious! It was quite hard to find the location of the restaurant at first because you have to take the elevator in the middle of a building, but was definitely worth the search! We both had the five-course menu, where you could choose between two options for every course. Because we wanted to try as much as possible, my girlfriend had the beef & truffle tatare, truffle soup and coconut platter, where I had the fig & foie gras salad, alaska king crab cold soup and semifreddo al tartufo bianco. We both had the risotto porcini beef cheek & tournados rossini. We had a glass of champagne to start with and a bottle of red wine (we forgot the name). Every course looked amazing; the presentation was spot on, with as highlight the cold crab soup which had cold “icesteam” surrounding it. The truffle soup was one of those dishes that you feel sorry for yourself you will never be able to eat it again, because it was just phenomenal! The white truffle semifreddo was the best truffle dessert we ever had! We both got a cup of coffee afterwards because it was included, with probably very nice chocolates along with it, but we just couldn’t finish anymore because we were so full! The view made the experience unforgettable. If we could just name one thing that could have been better: it was a very quiet evening (there was only one other couple when we arrived), which as a consequence let to the fact that the dishes came really fast after each other and that the personnel was constantly looking if we were already finished eating.

Still be the best Truffle restaurant in Bangkok

This restaurant still be the best Truffle restaurant in Bangkok. Foods are tasty and nice presentation. I’m impress with their staffs, they are well mannered and provide such an excellent service. Hope to try cocktail next time;)

The best food I’ve ever eaten

Once me and my friend arrived to the restaurant ( which requires dress code)

The staff welcomed us with the biggest smile we have seen in Thailand,they were so welcoming and helping, they made us custom dishes as we desired, the assistant manager herself helped us with every request, the food was outstanding and the price was very good.

Italian’s Touch

I went there twice time in one month cause of High quality of white truffle and Italian’s classic cocktails that I drunks were very good ( maybe 3 cocktails) , at the same time i can saw Bkk’s views on 36th floors .

Staff were outstanding especially Lady’s manager in black jacket take care very well including explained all of my dinner . Come back for sure !!

Perfect Italian Truffle Restobar

Its my first time to visit an Italian Resto here in Bkk and I must say this is one of the best. Especially their Truffle chips and their Casa Mia signature cocktail. The view as facinating you can see the ChaophrayaRiver and the famous Iconsiam plus the sky walk of Mahanakon. Perfect time time to visit during the sunset and night time.

The staffs are very nice and accomodating. I am highly suggested this Urbani Truffle Bar.

Hmmm, not bad but not great…

Pleasant dining ambience, nice view, attentive and friendly staff. Menu looked decent on paper (and on table) but was rather uninspiring to tastebuds. You would perhaps get your truffle dose with select dishes I’d imagine; my experience was limited to the soup and much (much) less with the other dishes, even with the shavings which is immensely odd. Interestingly the diners beside me made a similar comment. I have enjoyed truffles in several cities globally and would consider my opinion qualified. Price point was understandably on the higher end, even comparable to other major cities, which made it harder to justify a return. I would prefer to spend my money elsewhere.

In consolation, my dining partner enjoyed her beef dishes.

ULTIMA CENA PRIMA DEL RIENTRO

Ci sono andato venerdì 20 sett. per la cena

Appena entrato nell’atrio sel grattacelo il personale mi ha chiamato l’ascensore e mi sono trovato al 39 piano girato a destra sono arrivato al bar del locale un cameriere mi ha dato il ben venuto e mi ha accompagnato al tavolo con una vista stupenda su Bangkok in direzione dello skay train verso la stazione di Surhasak

Capito che ero italiano è arrivato al tavolo lo shef un signore di nome Patrizio originari di Stresa sul lago Maggiore ed insieme abbiamo stilato il menù :

Atipasto di salumi

Risotto con porcini e tartufo … ma tanto tartufo

Tagliata di manzo Giapponese di una bontà e tenerezza incredibile

tiramisù bianco il cui piatto era una vera bellezza sembrava una sculrura di marmo

Da bere bottiglia di Ribolla Gialla Friulana e anche acqua minerale .

E caffè finale.

Se siete a Bangkok provate ad andarci ne vale veramente la pena le lo posso assicurare.

Sunday lunch at Urbani

Wonderful lunch at Urbani with superb compilations and combinations with truffles. Exquisite food, excellent service and an inspiring panorama view. Many thanks to Khun Preeyapha who made our time special.

Mixed feelings about it…

Went there with my wife… both truffle lovers, therefore perfect selection on the menu.

Prior to dinner we asked to sit at the bar for a pre-dinner drink… and realized once we sat why nobody else have been sitting there. The whole area is just too bright and you are sitting next to shelves with their retail truffle products… which wouldn’t be the worst, if they wouldn’t be lit up so much that you get the feeling of sitting in a 7/11.

The barkeeper was extremely competent and good, so he rescued the bar experience.

Once at the dining table we went for the 7 course dinner and replaced one dish with a truffle carbonara, which was later the highlight of all dishes!

Food was really good, some very delicious dishes. We couldn’t finish it and have been so full at the end that it nearly became uncomfortable… so generous portions!

The fish dish was our least favorite and the only one that stand out of being substandard with a heavy fishy taste to it.

Choices of wine is great (Italian) and very reasonably priced.

Again, atmosphere… I don’t think that it’s appropriate or adds to the atmosphere to display potato chips packages in the dining room as “wall decoration”… the 7/11 feeling came back!

Service was great from the Manager, unfortunately the rest of the team was pretty lost.

I would recommend going there once, but nothing I would return to.

Don’t miss it Truffles in Bangkok

I went to here for dinner with my friend’s family then we have kids also, Urbani prepare for a super nice dinner to us and especially nice view too. we can see the King Power Mahanakhon building’s view from our table and can watching the sunset with Chaophraya River. i’ve had a really good time and enjoyed it truffle dishes and especially home made desserts by Urbani. If you want or love it truffle, should go there for try it one time.

Best service & tasteful truffle plate in town!

I have booked this restaurant for my anniversary to have special something with this occasion. This place never let you down with the service from getting elevator to the service in restaurant esp. Khun Lek, restuarnt manager.

Very tasty, rich full of truffle flavors you desire and I am very curious how they make the plain penne with beef very delicious. Recommended dishes are truffle cream soup & popcorn and scallop risotto with squid ink.

The perfect place for 2nd anniversary with my wife

We have lunch set and order truffle cream with pop corn & risotto with scallop more.

All are super amazing. Even better than Mandarin Oriental that we had for our honeymoon. Surely come back. All food are super amazing, service is superb and food is second to nowhere. View of Bangkok is also very beautiful.

They also prepare special carrot cake for our anniversary. Seem normal but it is the best carrot cake in my life. So impressed.

Also, they has some snack for us to bring home.

Highly recommended for couples especially for specially occassions.

Perfect lunch set

It is located on 39 floor of Sathorn Place building. Set lunch was so delicious with home made pasta. Reasonable price.

Excellent Truffle experience!

Both my wife and I took the 5-course menu; you can check it on the restaurant website. Unforgettable truffle experience.

The fig and foie gras salad as well as the Beef truffle tartare were excellent first courses.

The truffle soup was so good we could have easily taken more.

The spaghetti vongole did not have truffle but was very well cooked and al dente.

The risotto porcini beef cheek delicious and they added slices of truffle.

The sea bass is without truffle but very well prepared. The tournedos rossini was mouth watering.

The semifreddo dessert was marvellous with a slight taste of white truffle.

They also have a nice wine list for different budgets.

Excellent service with a lady maitre d’ very attentive and always ready to give some explanation or stories about the Urbani concept.

Good location in Sathorn Square.

Next time we go, we will come earlier to try the well designed bar before another memorable dinner.

The restaurant is a must go in Bangkok. Excellent value for money.

Awosome Truffle Menu

The Best Unique Restaurant with Truffle Menu especially Pizza with Truffle is the best for me

The staff is very friendly first time Miss Lek (Restaurant Manage) She gave me a best table with nice viwe

Mr. Dew he could be Wine Specialist. He give me a good advice about Wine

and the last Gentalmen “Mr.Anan”. He’s the outstanding of sevice 🙂

i’ll recomment this restaurant to anyone who love on “Truffle Menu”

Terrific truffle meal

Enjoyed an exquisite truffle meal here with two friends. The delightful flavours, coupled with attentive service makes this a restaurant not be missed here in Bangkok.

Amazing food and view

All amazing, creative and tasty recipes ! The weitress was so kindly! Must have if u like amazing food

Great restaurant.

Great restaurant. Welcoming staffs and nice food. The scenery also very nice, can see city view in Bangkok clearly.

Best italian dining experience in Bangkok

As italian I can garantee one of the best Italian dining experience abroad. W tried the tasting menu with dish that enhanced the quality of Italian ingredients and above all the black diamond of Umbria, the excellent truffle produced by the Urbani family. in an elegant setting with a breathtaking view we enjoyed the delicious dishes proposed by the chef. I suggest the risotto with braised beef, porcini mushrooms and truffle and filet rossini. The kind and attentive staff pampered during the dinner. Highly recommended for those who want to enjoy the best quality of Italian food away from Italy.

Incredible views, great food and presentation

We are here for lunch. The food was delicious and the views are really incredible. My wife has a dairy allergy and is mostly vegan and she got the truffle pear and spinach salad and loved it. I did the pri fixe and got the crab roll, pork, and tiramisu with truffle. All were great, slightly pricey but worth it for the views.

Best truffles no trouble 😊

Beautiful place with a very nice view, do not miss the ravioli….they are very generous with truffles and the chef will make sure that you will get what you looking for!

Good food

Good food, the bar very nice bar, cocktail very good, good location and very convenience to go, fair price, very good service, good view, .

Incredible dinner !!!!

I have a business meeting and dinner with my colleagues recently at Urbani restaurant. I heard their reputation that this is the restaurant must try.

Every menus i have ordered were fantastic !! Great atmosphere and ambience !

Service is top notch. Especially Khun Lek who is very professional in her service style and also food recommendation is incredible !

Highly recommend !!

Ing

Grazie

Tornato a Urbani e sempre ottimo, insalata di polipo, penne manzo e rucola e in fine tiramisù! Consigliato a tutti che cercano un ottimo ristorante a Bangkok

My Perfect anniversary

To celebrate my engagement to my now wife I did that at This restaurant and everything was just perfect

Fantastic food

Fantastic experience from 39 FL. Of satron square. If you love Truffle you must come here you will get everything made from Truffle. Staff also friendly and professional we will come back again for sure.

Perfect Evening

I brought my nephews for his 10 birthday celebration and we had a blast. We got a table with a great view and the food was excellent. The service is more than we could ask for.

Smell of heaven

If you are truffles lover, this place is no way to fail you but nail you down instead!!! Almost every dishes contains with truffles!! and of course its turned out perfectly Thank you Khun Lek and Khun Tung who serve us with your best service ever. I will definitely recommend this restaurant to my colleagues and friends.

Business dinner

Very first class services provided with all finger-licking cuisines and would definitely recommend this place!

Excellent foods and service

First time at this restaurant was a great night and I am very much appreciated for the gorgeous foods and services.

Urbani

อาหารอร่อยม้วกกกกๆ​ ได้รับรสชาติเห็ดทรัฟเฟิลเต็มๆ​ บรรยากาศร้านก้อดี​ วิวสวย​บริการเยี่ยมยอด​เต็มไปด้วยรอยยิ้ม ร้านอยู่สาทรสแควร์​ชั้น39

Supremo

We liked it, stunning view, spacious, decent price, friendly service.

We’ve met the Italian Chef, Luigi (if I’m not mistaken) friends of Mario :-), funny, talkative, knowledgeable and passionate.

Most important part in travelling for us is LEARNING & HAVE A YUMMY FOOD, and indeed we have it all.

Best experience of our 8 days trip in Thailand & Krabi island.

Keep up the good works

AH & Wife

15 july Mercedes event

accidentally bump in to this restaurant during the event Mercedes Benz, with stunning view, spacious, decent price, friendly service, Italian Chef “WOW”, Luigi, funny, talkative, knowledgeable and passionate. He told us a story of truffle origin (black & white truffle) while we are enjoying a sliced of truffle pizza and watch his action in pasta station. one of important part in travelling for us is LEARNING & HAVE A GOOD FOOD, and indeed we have it all.

Best experience of our trip in Thailand.

Keep up the good works Urbani, Luigi and team.

Wife & Husband

Party Mercedes Benz 15 luglio Bangkok Location Koi discoteca

Fantastic food Italian and jaoanese, Davvero contenti di aver parlato con nuovo chef urbani Luigi che oltre a servirci con dell’ ottimo fresh truffle sulla pizza e sulla pasta ci ha spiegato provenienza truffle e ci ha parlato della famiglia urbani che da generazioni lavora e vende il tartufo in tutto il mondo.

Excellent drink with Superb Mixologist

I was there with colleagues after work. We really had a great experience there. I let the Mixologist name “Pakin” recommended the drinks and the all great!!! So impressive. Will be there again soon.

Good Bar

Nice place for hangout with friends. Friendly Mixology and good place to visit. Will revisit next time.

Pour la truffe seulement

Restaurant situé dans un immeuble, dans un étage élevé. Bon accueil. On arrive au niveau d’une discothèque ce qui est un peu surprenant pour l’accueil avec de nombreux jeunes, mais rapidement on est pris en charge pour se rendre dans un restaurant plutôt feutré où la truffe qui vient d’Italie est reine.

Naturellement les prix sont en rapport, mais sans exagération et le repas était parfait.

Lunch set

This place has spectacular view of Bangkok. I had lunch set there, food is great and reasonable price. Staff are friendly and service is good. Love it there!

Good food and service

There place are nice for dinner and business friends,i like this place because you can see nice sky view at night time

Bangkok best truffle bar with excellent service.

Perfect place to celebrate special occasions! Located on the 39th floor where you can enjoy spectacular view of Bangkok. Food are amazing. Only the finest ingredients are used to make its unmissable dishes. Staff were attentive and professional. Highly recommended for truffle lovers.

Precious Gem Restaurant in Bangkok!!!

Perfection in every aspects. No better words can describes only to visit there yourself. Good Location Great Views and Great Ambiance.

Perfect Truffle Date Night

This restaurant beat my expectation.

The service was really nice, the staffs were super polite and attentive.

Located at the highest floor of the building, Urbani Truffle Bar and Restaurant had a spectacular view of the city.

We chose the 5 courses, I added 2 wines and my partner selected his whiskey.

This is what we picked out, as you can tell we are beef lover lol.

Dish 1: Beef Truffle Tartare (my personal favorite, 10/10 dish)

Dish 2: Truffle Soup, Urbani’s signature truffle paste, dried shitake, potato, puff pastry)

Dish 3: Rissoto Porcini Beef Cheek

Dish 4: Australian Beef Tenderloin

Dish 5: Tried both the Coconut Platter and Semifreddo,

both my partner and I enjoyed the Coconut platter since it was so

refreshing.

Overall, we had a perfect night and will definitely be back for a second visit.

Great Food! Great View!

We love the food so much, especially truffle. The view is fantastic. Can’t believe here is in middle of Bangkok. Visit once and you will not regret. Cheers!

Truffle and Wine Dinner

Here I am again in Bangkok and again in a place I definitely will visit whenever I am in Bangkok. Urbani Truffle Bar and Restaurant. I was lucky to be in time to attend a special event host by Urbani and Citra’s Winemaker, Truffle and Wine Dinner.

Appetiser is the Smoked Black Cod Fish paired with Pinot Grigio. The crispy bread was really amazing by itself, whereby the salmon roe worked very well with the lettuce. However, I personally find the black cod fish to be a little dry. Pinot Grigio tastes great with a mild taste to my liking.

Soup of the day is the Acqua Pazza paired with Niro Pecorino. All the seafood are so fresh and cooked to perfection, thus add rich flavour to the soup. I feel that a pinch of lime can be added to the oyster to enhance its taste. The Niro Pecorino is too strong to my liking but still a great wine to go with the soup.

First main course is the Carbonara Agnolotti paired with Sangiovese. Please do not be deceived by its presentation. It may look dry with no surprise but once you put in your mouth and bite it, the pasta burst out such delicious and smooth flavour from the carbonara sauce that I instantly feel that the chef that invented it, is a genius. The carbonara sauce inside is just right, not too strong and creamy, couple with the truffle,

it is definitely one of the best pasta i ever had. Sangivoese tastes really wonderful and smooth which made it easy to swallow.

Second main course is the Slow Cook Beef Cheek paired with Caroso and is the one I been waiting for as it has my favorite mashed potato in it. The presentation of the food is multiple wow, kudos to the Chefs. I started with the Beef Cheek by itself, very soft and tender and feel like the mean is melting in your mouth. The meat is cooked to perfection in terms of timing and temperature. Then I try it with the mash potato, what a heavenly combination. Then I started to experiment it with the smoked truffle, perfectly matched too. How is it possible that this dish can be so amazingly delicious and enjoyable. But I considered Caroso to be a little too heavy for my taste.

Last but not least, the dessert, Tiramisu Mousse Ball. Tried the white truffle crumble by itself and I must admit that I am not a big fan of it. Perhaps it would go with the truffle ice cream. Anyway, then I tried the truffle ice cream, never did i know that truffle can be made into such amazing ice cream. It is just simply superb. Tiramisu is not too sweet and neatly done. Moscato is great, I actually enjoy it even though I am not so much of a moscato person.

Another enjoyable experience at Urbani.

Wine dinner Urbani Truffle Bar & Restaurant Bangkok

Spettacolo lo scorso 6 Giugno sono stato alla winw dinner promossa da Wanichatana all Urbani Tartufi ristirante pieno di molta bella gente , servizio veramente stupendo fatto di attenzioni con una tempistica sincronizzata, tutto abbastanza veloce con piatti nal Tartufo ovunque.

Cosa dire della vista ? spettacolo sembra di volare in quota .

Mi sento veramente di suggerirlo a tutti coloro che come me vanno in thailandia ma vivono in Italia.

Grazie ancora Urbani siete i migliori.

อาหารอร่อย บริการยิ่งกว่าราชา

ไม่ผิดหวังที่ได้มาดินเนอร์ สุด exclusive อาหารไม่ต้องพูดถึงอร่อยทุกรายการ ไวน์เข้ากับอาหารทุกจาน ส่วนที่ประทับใจในค่ำคืนนี้ คุณดิว ผู้จัดการที่เป็นเอง แนะนำไวน์ได้ดีมาก และน้องๆบริการอย่างมีมิตรภาพ ปรบมือให้ครับ หวังว่าคงจะได้กลับมารับประทานแบบนี้อีกในครั้งต่อไป ขอบคุณทุกคนครับ รวมถึงเชฟด้วยที่รังสรรค์วัตถุดิบที่ดี อาหารอร่อยมากๆๆครับ

Great Truffle & Wine dinner!😋

I and my sister went for the Special Truffle and Wine dinner last night and we experienced a very awesome dinner!

They can mix truffle with so many dishes both food and dessert. Also the wine those has been picked to pair with every dishes are perfect.

Moreover, they provided the best service.

The staffs speak very good English and super friendly. We will definitely go back there! ❤️

A wonderful wine dinner

Perfect location, directly lined to the Skytrain but also there is parking area if you arrive by car.

The restaurant has a stunning view to the city from the 39th floor.

The service staff was kind and helpful, all meals was existing and delicious.

Thank you very much for this beautiful experience.

Great food Good Cocktails!

The food was great than expected! U have to try their truffle soup and truffle pizza! Located in the middle of sathorn! Very nice view

Nice bar& restaurant ✨

Good view , Good food and nice bartenders (Jacob & Tung) created fabulous beverage for me 🙂 love it !

Bartenders are everything

Jacob and Tung are alway taking good care of us and explain every menu very clear. Luv it ! I will visit again for sure

Compliment

We have received warm hospitality and great service from Tung, bartender at Urbani Truffle Bar & Restaurant BKK. Drinks was good and atmosphere was awesome. Will definitely come back shortly

Birthday lunch

Fantastic experience, stunning views, very helpful staff and especially intuitive were Lek and Jacob. Food was fabulous and definitely lives up to the reputation!

Real Truffle

The best truffle place in bangkok. The service from staff was friendly and professional. The food was super delicious. I would like to recommend truffle soup. Don’t miss this place.

Truffle destination

The one place in bangkok that you can find original truffle from italy. The atmosphere is super beautiful beside Mahanakorn building. I recommened truffle soup and beed rossini. The chef cooked very well. The service was perfect and full of knowledge.

Good services

I really like services here,they are friendly and nice to us also They recommend a wonderful dishes to us.i will come back again.Thanks for welcome and good services.

My birthday dinner at urbani bar

Good food, worthy cocktail but one thing that impressed me most was their service mind. They explain each and every menu patiently and professionally. Sure to be back soon

Lunch with a View

Have a wonderful lunch with my girlfriend. Stuff was nice and professional. On top the View is really nice and the food really tasty especially the truffles. Definetly recommend this restaurant 5/5

Best Thailand Tatler Italian fine dining 2019

Suggeritomi da alcuni amici a bangkok dove la scorsa settimana ero per affari esattamante mercoledi scorso, sono andato all Urbani Truffle Bar che mi dicono aver ottenuto in riconoscimento 2019 come miglior ristorante italian a bangkok quest’anno.

Inizio dalla location…. 39 piano di un grattacielo Sathor §square uno dei piu belli della thailandia accanto al Mahacorn Tower che e’ il piu alto della thailandia.

Decorazione ed arredi stupendi.

Italian Menu superbo.

Costoso ma non caro come dire che cio’ che paghi e’ il servizio e qualita che ti viene servito.

Neanche in italia si ottiene cio che ho mangiato e vissuto come servizio ed atmosfera.

Da non dimenticare quanto tartufo mi e stato grattugiato sui mie piatti.

Real Truffle Champion

All facilities in and around the restaurant is a bit old and has left good room for refurbishment. Almost 10 dishes that we ordered are nicely crafted and tasty, esp, truffle risotto. Tenderloin beef is probably the weakest among and takes almost an hour to serve. Beverage as well as foods is immediately special as long as there is truffle involved. Service and hospitality are great. If you look for truffle sanctuary, this is the real place.

Il Tartufo servito come esclusivo Italiano a 9.000 km da Roma.

E’ stata una esperienza meravigliosa che mi ha stretto il cuore, un ristorante unico al mondo Urbani a 130 metri da terra con vista mozzafiato, splendido.

Forse e’ meglio dire che per me che sono di Roma , non ci sarebbero competitori nemmeno in Italia con il servizio che ho ricevuto e con una presentazione dei piatti superba, i sapori originalissimi ed ottimi essendo tutte le materie prime oggetto di importazione.

Serata da non dimenticare per tutta la vita con desiderio di poterla rivivere nuovamente.

Consiglio a tutti i viaggiatori in transito a Bangkok di non perdere l’occasione di vivere la mia stessa esperienza.

The Best Restaurant i Bangkok

We visited Urbani yesterday evening and chose the chefs 5 meal menu. It was delicious, fantastic and without doubt the best meal we had in Bangkok. We had a window table, the view was breathtaking and Mr Dew took excellent care of us, he was very knowledgeable and service minded – we recommend Mr Dew highly . The whole staff was extremely service minded. First class restaurant with first class service and fantastic Bangkok views

The best place to meet truffle in town.

Where you can find truffle in every single menu from drinks to sweet. The atmosphere is cozy and chick. Try to find Khun Ton and ask for his recommend for the dish, you will not disappoint.

Expected fine dining

We love truffles and after reading reviews and ratings entertained overseas guests.

Arrived at the restaurant and stood around for perhaps 5-7 minutes.The staff were engrossed doing what ? as there were only two other tables of 4 people.One of the chefs who realised that we were hanging around got attention.

The head waiter,I assume,points to a table and said that’s yours.We had to sit ourselves down and again the staff were otherwise occupied chatting.After perhaps 10 minutes I asked if we could have some service and we were given menus.We had to ask for a wine list.Not a good start.Naturally chose truffle dishes and it was ok but have had better.The staff were pleasant but I would suggest that they do need training.

Price was fine dining but not the service or food.

Great View , Great Cocktail and …….Truffle…..?

My partner loves truffles , having tasted fresh truffles in Florence and truffles in other parts of the world mixed into dishes we both agreed that the truffles here were somewhat tasteless.

The dishes were prepared well and looked superb . The wait staff very attentive and courteous.

All in all for having truffle as the signature ingredient we were disappointed with the tastes considering the cost was close to $350 AUD per person . (Including drinks)

The Rhubarb dessert did bring back a lot of childhood memories as I used to cook Rhubarb crumble as a kid.

Come here with an open mind but don’t expect a massive truffle hit.

Early dinner on a Friday in Bangkok

Wanted to try some European food in Bangkok and… was surprise with this finding. The pricing is on the high side and quality meets the cost. Selection of wine is great! You would be able to taste the greens, meat and the ocean for a nice and romantic dinner this would be a good choice.

Still the Top Italian truffle restaurant

Two days ago we were in Bangkok with my boyfriend and we came back again to Urbani Truffle like last year.

Fortunately we arrived when the Bianchetto truffle season start and was nice experience, the colors and the taste is similar to the white truffle, the restaurant was almost full and the service if compare to last year is much better I can say is Michelin states service style.

Happy next year hope to go again.

Italia nel cuore

Vista sulla città di Bangkok meravigliosa ,personale competente e molto preparato cibo di ottima qualità consiglio a tutti ravioli al tartufo!!ps non dimenticate il dolce millefoglie ottima

Italiano fine dining truffe selection in Bangkok

In just arrived in Italiy where in working now yesterday i went to eat at Urbani Truffle Bar and the expeeience has been exellent service food and the view at 39 th floor. I really racomand this destination if you are in Bangkok.

The best Italian Restaurant in Bangkok

Great food, dessert and drink. All staff are very nice and have a good service especially Khun Lek the Restaurant Manager, She take care us very well and I was impressed. The view also great you can see Bangkok from 39 floor. If you looking for best Italian food or place to have a memorable dinner with spacial people this restaurant are recommended.

Valentine dinner night

Enjoy with full course of dinner , nice presentation on food. Overall taste is ok. All dish have composed with truffle. I love it. However, truffle smell is too soft, some dish couldnt feel of truffle in it.

Btw, overall is ok and thx for wine complimentary.

spectacular dinner while travel

Service was absolutely amazing, captain and staff is super friendly, price is decent as well! the view at 39 floor is extraordinary, looking forward to my next visit! it certainly makes HK’s restaurants looks bad ! anyway! if you are reading this go for the 5 course!

Truffle restaurant

เป็นครั้งแรกที่ลองทาน เมนูที่ผสมเห็ดทรัฟเฟิล รสชาติหอม อร่อยมาก , พนักงานมืออาชีพ บรรยากาศ ดีงาม.มีโอกาส จะกลับไปอีกค่ะ

Good food

Food tasted great and the service was fantastic. Proportion of the food was western standard and fulfilling.

Amazing restaurant and service

The restaurant couldn’t be better. The food was great, and very fancy, but more then everything was the perfect service of DEW that took care of us. Highly recommended

Высокая кухня)

Прекрасный ресторан. Исключительный сервис. Шикарный вид на Бангкок. Настоятельно рекомендую фуа-гра террин с фисташковым мороженым-вкус неописуем. Во всех блюдах практически присутствует трюфель. Исключительное место для красивого изысканного ужина.

Birthday Dinner

We went for the 7 course with wine pairing. Overall experience was good. Staff were very attentive and knowledgeable, especially Dew. Passionate, hospitable and sharing. Steamed foie gras was exceptional. Overall dishes were nice. However, we expected the truffle to be stronger taste. Wine pairing for Chutoro can be reconsidered to change. It should be a different kind of wine since we ordered different dishes. It went well with the wagyu beef, but not Chutoro. There was another strong glass of wine in the end that doesn’t go too well too. Appreciate the complimentary birthday cake for my boyfriend tho. It was a happy and memorable night. Thanks

An exquisite experience

Took my husband and son to Urbani for dinner and it was such a special night. The service was the best I have ever had and the food was a triumph. We loved every minute there and will remember it forever. Dew was our server and I cannot recommend him more highly. If you are looking for a really special evening go to Urbani!

Amazing dinner!!

All was good, excellent service and superlative dinner!! If I came back, I would like to repeat this experience! Daniele

Nice location, good food, excellent service

The restaurant enables a very nice view as it is located on a high floor. Food is very good and the open kitchen interesting to watch. Service is extremely friendly and attentive. Prices are adequate and in particular offer value at lunchtime. However, the exact entrance/escalator might be a bit difficult to find.

Superb Dinner

New year eve 2018, superb dinner, exqisite dishes, perfect service and beatiful view. A must. I’ll recommend to everyone who love to eat and enjoy life.

famiglia in gita

Esperienza di gran classe con gradevole accoglienza con vista notevole su bangkok, ottimi piatti con molte particolarita negli ingredienti. lo chef Gigi Rana è venuto di persona per la spiegazione e i consigli dei piatti e del vino.Consigliato consigliato

Non una cena ma un’esperienza sensoriale 🔝

Abbiamo cenato una sera di dicembre e siamo rimasti tutti piacevolmente soddisfatti. Il servizio è stato eccelso.

I piatti, tutti consigliati dallo chef Gigi davvero ottimi.

La qualità del tartufo eccezionale.

Tutti i piatti, compresi i dolci davvero sorprendenti.

L’ambiente è molto curato, pulito e romantico con una vista mozzafiato su Bangkok.

L’accoglienza impeccabile, dal sig Roberto direttore del ristorante, a tutto il personale sempre pronto a soddisfare le ns richieste.

Consigliato vivamente!

Thank you so much to Urbani Truffle for the Great Food

Hi. We stayed for 4 days in Bangkok with my family and the evening for diner in the Urbani Truffle Restaurant on 39 flor and was the highlight of our trip. Everything was very good.people werde ve

ry nice from the first moment up tooth moment when we left the Urbani Truffle. The iltalian Chef GiGi Rana he gave us his hospitality because we did not speak English well. is We can just recommend to pass some nice moment overthere with a good diner and a good glass of wine in the Luxury Italian Lifetime.

Pugliesi a Bangkok

Sono stata qualche giorno fa in questo l’ovale al 39′ piano dove ho ammirato la vista mozzafiato su Bangkok

Il ristorante è bellissimo, il personale, il sig.Roberto e lo chef Gigi (pugliese come me) sono stati di un ospitalità e di una gentilezza unica… Mi è sembrato di essere a casa.Per non parlare delle prelibatezza che abbiamo degustato, sapori delicati e buonissimi… Da provare i primi con il tartufo, sono un qualcosa di straordinario!!! È da provare assolutamente!!

Top class

A great restaurant with a spectacular view. Food is excuisite and service is top class. The best Rossini i have ever had. A must visit when in Bangkok

Incredible quality and super view

This is an amazing place for have a pure Italian and view is stunning. Chef are Thai and Italian and feeling is really great!

Temple of Truffle

A special thanks to Roberto Ugolini for the great dinner last night ! The sixth sense, a pleasure for the mouth and not only ! The Temple of Truffle ! Professionalism and competence at the amazing view of Bangkok. You should try.

One of the Finest Dining Experiences of My Life

Last night I had dinner at Urbani Truffle Bar in Bangkok, and during the meal all I could think about was how many times in my travels around the world have I ever been lucky enough to experience and taste flavor of food that seems to literally explode when it hits the palette. The answer was I can count on one hand the number of Chefs I have experienced who can provide such a culinary adventure, and the Urbani, a relatively new restaurant located on the 39th floor of the Sathorn building in downtown Bangkok not only provides what many would consider a once in a lifetime world class dining experience, the staff provides some of the best service I have every experienced, combined with a very chic atmosphere with incredible views of the city. If you live in, or are visiting Bangkok, you should treat yourself and experience this amazing restaurant. Bravo Urbani

Gigi Rana Italian chef at Urbani Truffle Bar superb dining full of Truffle from Italy.

When we were at W Hotel in Bangkok we request to the conciser one Italian restaurant in Sathorn area very exclusive and the suggest to try Urbani Truffle at 39 th floor of the building just opposite the hotel.

We choose the set menu 7 courses for 5.500 and the experience was perfect, the atmosphere , view and service, like hotel professional style.

Very Happy.

Mezzelune Gigi Rana style

Sono appena Rientrata a Bangkok Io che sono di origini Pugliesi sono stata attratta da questo Ristorante al 39 Piano in una delle zone piu belle di Bangkok; ho degustato una delizia per il mio palato. Mi ha attirato questo piatto special del giorno delle Mezzelune di pasta all’uovo con una farcia di Salsiccia Crema di Cime di Rapa Burrata e Peperoncino, stratosferiche mi sembrava di sentire tutta l-attitudine Mediterranea al palato; Grazie a tutto il Team di Sala e Cucina

The Best Restaurant in Bangkok

The truffle Urbani restaurant is a little italy here in Thailand with many international Chef’s that make a very wonderful fine food.

The five star service its the last of the beautiful dinner so this restaurant is a splendid place here dear all friend’s please to come visit Urbani restaurant and I’m sure that after will go again many time’s because the time in this place is a special

Thanks Doctor Ugolini for create a this splendid and dolcius restaurant bye Your costumer for ever

all based on truffles

the best restaurant in Bangkok for those looking for the quality of the products, great service, very elegant place, great for business meetings or romantic dinner. the menu is based on truffles from appetizers to desserts. spectacular panoramic view of the city center .. all quwelli who come to bangkok recommend a visit to this restaurant … the Temple of Truffle ..

Fine dining with an impressive view and an exceptional menu

My wife and me got a personal recommendation for this recently opened restaurant. To make it short:

– Fantastic Italian style food, we chose the 5 course menu. We are used to fine dining in Singapore, but quality and creativity of this menue was exceptional. The “Truffle Tiramisu” was a unique experience and a “Must Try”

– Location: 39th Floor with a view over BKK at night – any questions?

– Service was highly individualized and exceeded our expectations. E.g. the waiters took care of our little son during our main course, so we could enjoy the Australian beef course (highlight). The owner of the restaurant made his way to the guests in order to check whether everything was ok, etc. etc.

In total, a great (romantic and gourmet-like) evening out.

Unforgettable experience

We had a dinner at Urbani truffles restaurant. Great cuisine and service, stanning view to Bangkok especially at sunset time. The owner is very welcoming and taking good care of the guests. The wine list has the best Italian brands.

A wonderful place if you would like to enjoy fine Italian cuisine with the best truffles!

Thank you very much for your hospitality.

Best Steak, Pasta, Caviar and all that Truffle!

Tasted the white truffle pasta, caviar together with the Japanese Beef Steak – the Aroma was unmatched and one of the best i have had anywhere in the world. เนื้อนิ่ม หอม นุ่มลึก ที่สุดไปพร้อมกับทรัฟเฟิ้ล ขาวที่ไม่มีที่ไหนในโลก! พนักงานพร้อมต้อนรับเป็นกันเอง, a must for Bangkok

Over the top

The food and the service in this place are exactly as is amazing position… Over the top! Totally Raccomanded also for enjoy a wonderful view of the city!

Above Bangkok

The place is nice at the 36th floor, from where a wide view of Bangkok city is around. The food is tasty and portions are a little bit small but it is a fine dinning place. They have an open kitchen with a big bar.

Urbani Truffle Bar & Restaurant

My Cabonara Truffle was yummyyy and the view is amazing from 39th floor! Can’t wait to go back there to try more wine and some other things on the menu!

Wonderful night in Bangkok

Tonight, we had a wonderful diner at the Urbani restaurant! The restaurant looks very Nice and the view over Bangkok on the 39th Floor is fantastic! We wil certainly come back during our next visit to this wonderful city

Great truffle dinner at the 39 floor …

I had this incredible set menu dinner in this amazing breathtaking city view of Bangkok!

From pear and truffle salad, to agnolotti al tartufo ending all the way up to this delicious white truffle tiramisu!

In regards if prices don’t get scared fox, they are very responsible for what you are having.

Serves is outstanding m, perfect English and a excellent food menu knowledge!

I totally recommend this place!!!

Nice Meal….but……

My wife and I chose from the five course menu. Overall it was a nice meal supported by good service.

Unfortunately, two courses were not at the same standard as the rest. The fish course – we chose the dover sole – was not so much bland as lacking in a distinct taste. We both felt we could have been eating anything and not necessarily dover sole.

The dessert was quite disappointing. The tiramisu was really a nicely presented white chocolate dome filled with cream – barely a hint of the real tiramisu flavours.

So, overall, a nice meal but not the best we have had in similar restaurants.

Real Italian fine dining truffle place

Fettuccine carbonara truffle was my favorite but the tenderloin filet four Fraser truffle was superb. The last but not the list has been tiramisu Whote chocolate and truffles.

My best experience Italian dining

Just finish my dinner with my good girl friend for birthday party , the food was unix very good with a lot of truffle white and black . The service 5 stars and wine over 200 labels.

Dinner with friends

Food variety at here were great and the atmosphere was superb,staffs were very friendly and professional, so you must come here and try it.

Fettuccine Truffle

Great Restaurant and very elegant can see Chaophaya river on night time fantastic Fettuccine Truffle taste was delicious

Urbani Truffle Bar

เมื่อสองสามเดือนก่อน มีโอกาสแวะไปทาน อาหารที่ร้าน Urbani มา ชอบมากครับ ทานมาการูน รสทรัฟเฟิลไปปลื้มมาก แต่มีมาให้แค่สองชิ้น

วันนี้กลับมาใหม่พี่ชมร้านไปเยอะเลยว่ามาการูนอร่อยมาก ร้านเลยแถมให้ 4 ชิ้น ปลื้มปริ่มจริงๆ

นอกจากนี้วันนี้พี่มาลองเซ็ทลันซ์ มีโอกาสได้ลองพิซซ่า ทรัฟเฟิล พี่แนะนำเลย

สปาเก็ตตี้ กับ ทรัฟเฟิลนี่เดอะมัสต์นะ

ของหวาน มูสชอกโกแลตรสทรัฟเฟิล ผมชอบมาก ใครมาขอให้สั่งนะ เพราะมันอร่อยจริงๆ ปกติแล้ว ของหวานที่ทำจากทรัฟเฟิลจะมีกลิ่นของเห็ดแรงทำให้ของหวานไม่น่าทาน แต่ที่นี่ไม่ใช่ กินแล้วมันพอดี พี่ประทับใจ

ของหวานแนะนำมูสชอคโกแลตทรัฟเฟิล กัับ มาการูนทรัฟเฟิล แนะนำ

ส่วนพิซซ่าไม่ต้องพูดถึง อร่อย ปกติไม่ชอบกิน แต่ที่นี่ ให้ผ่าน

Loved this place

We had drinks and the pris fix lunch menu. We were seated in the best seat in the house—beautiful views of the city. The food was wonderful, the drinks were great. Our server Dew was very attentive. We even met the chef

Mittagessen mit Familie

Obwohl wir mit unseren Kindern unterwegs waren hat sich das Mittagessen im Urbai als wunderschönes Erlebnis entpuppt. Spitzenrestaurant, tolles Service, super Essen! Alles war echt nett. Weisse Alba Trüffel war ein Erlebnis.

Super Ausblick über Bangkok auf Bangkoks höchstes Gebäude.

Sofort wieder hingehen!

อาหารอร่อย บริการดี ประทับใจมาก

อาหารอร่อยทุกจาน คุณภาพของดีมาก เหมาะสมกับราคา การบริการดีสุดๆ นั่งสบาย เงียบสงบ สรุปคือประทับใจมากๆ แนะนำร้านนี้สำหรับโอกาศพิเศษ ไม่ผิดหวังแน่นอนค่ะ

Saturday dinner with White Truffles at Urbani Truffle Bar

Great selection, starting with Truffle foie gras terrine and after Agnolotti white truffle, and Hida Gyu confit for main selection. White Truffle Tiramisu is superb.

Great truffle everything

If you like truffle or want to have truffle experience, this is the place. The venue offer varieties of truffle infused menu. From starter to dessert, there are more than enough to choose from. We were a party of three me, my wife and my son. And i have to say that everything is great. With view of Bangkok skyline from the 39th floor, staff is helpful and friendly and food is worth everything you paid for, it’s not cheap but it is worth. We ordered one 7 courses menu and 3 more a la carte menu. The food is everything truffle which is not too much for my taste. And especially the beef menu called “Hida Gyu” beef is tender and sweet with the sauce and vegetable unfused with truffle, this dish is me and my son’s star of the day. My wife favorite is lamb tenderloin which deliver the tenderness sweet and aromatic truffle as it should, the meat is perfectly cooked, sauce is perfect.

To summarize, this is the place to be if you want to enjoy truffle.

Exceptional taste and service at Truffle Paradise

Had set lunch with friends at Urbani. From the moment we stepped in, the stunning views just amazed us. Secondly the staff were very accommodating and professional. The dishes tasted impeccable, and all the details, such as chef grinding the truffle for your dish and explaining all in detail was a great personal touch.

We also were introduced to the mini shop at the restaurant where you can buy all sort of goodies, amazing Truffle oils, crisps and such.

Big shout goes to the owner for engaging with us and explaining all about truffles! We truly had the best experience!!

excellence more than experial

I have been once time for Joyed my friend there the design is very nice So when we have a diner and party. You will touch by your self. This is paradise of Experian the unique and whatever there make you more Inspiration. @ the Urbani Truffle Bar and Restarant.

Great diner with truffle Pop Corn inside truffle soup.

Very original dish pop corn inside truffle soup in thai Aroy mak mak , perfect destination specially if you are with some friends and are enjoying one birthday . Ill came back because i want to try set lunch . Happy dinner

Truffle experience at Urbani truffle bar

This is first experience in my life with white truffle from italy,the flavor is very original and particular cannot compare with other food , very expensive and very very good not for everyday sure.

Ill suggest to whk never try yruffle speciay white to eat .

Le Triomphe de la Truffe

J’ ai entendu parlé de ce restaurant par des amis. Le concept culinaire est basé sur la truffe exlusivement. Le restaurant est situé au 39eme étage de la tour Sathorn Square. La vue est époustouflante, et la décoration intérieure de très bon goût. Un menu de gastronomie italienne avec beaucoup de plats à base de truffe car Urbani est le leader du marché de la truffe…j’ai d’ailleurs eu l’opportunité d’ acheter des produits dans la boutique du restaurant dont un Ketchup à la truffe et de la truffe blanche fraîche !!! La cuisine est de haut niveau, le goût est créatif et delicieux et les assiettes très bien présentées. Le service est très compétent: polis, discret et sympathique. La carte des vins est bien équilibré et avec beaucoup de choix.

En bref, je me suis régalé et j’ ai vraiment été impressionné par la prestation en tant qu’ ancien restaurateur. Je recommande vivement ce restaurant. Pour moi, c’ est le meilleur restaurant ” fine dining ” Italien de Bangkok et peut-être d’ Asie du Sud Est. Félicitations au propriétaire.

White truffle is in season now

Who’s fan of seasonal white truffle should come to Urbani truffle bar in Bangkok now is available now

39 floor with Italian Fine dining with white truffle from alba

I had the good fortune to discover urban truffles in Bangkok thanks to my dearest Amigo Giorgio who had been in Bangkok long ago and driven by the desire to eat Intaliano and truffles had gone them all urban, gorgeous view and food quality by 10 and Praise.

Serata Indimenticabile all Urbani Tartufi di Bangkok

la scorsa notte ho festeggiato il compleanno di mia moglie in un ristorante unico al 39 piano di un grattacielo nel pieno centro di Bangkok.

Il tartufo bianco Italiano gia disponibile ha reso tutto speciale.

Fettuccine WHITE TRUFFLE cosa dire….nulla.

Servizio splendido musica soft come a me piace.

Veramente da consigliare a chi ama vivere bene.Non e’ economico ma perfetto.

Preeyapha

Foods were very delicious the one who’s love truffles I would recommended and they gonna have truffle very soon

The Truffle Kingdom in Bangkok

Amazing view and the best homemade Italian food. Dr.Ugolini and Urbani did a great job together opening this place at the 39th floor of Sathorn Square, for all truffle lovers this is a must visit. There is also a Truffle Bar where the Chef serves his combinations of truffle with raw fish or meat and a Truffle Shop where you can buy your favourite Urbani products, I definitely recommend it.

Lovely truffle on the rooftop bar

When I heard about truffle. I couldn’t stop to try. If you are truffle fan. You might know that Urbani family is the world’s best truffle producer for 160 years, and now it comes to open the restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand.

Located on the 39 floor, Sathorn Square building. I love the food. Truffle good with meat, salads and pasta. Some people don’t understand. It has unique smell and taste. I really love. It is good combination with fresh oyster, Carpaccio. Beef Tatar. In addition, the restaurant has romantic view. Interior, modern luxury with black tone. They also selling products made from truffle. Finally, I would say “I love Urbani Truffle bar and Restaurant”

On y parle de truffe !

Royaume et paradis de la truffe hiver, été, blanche, noire toutes y sont.

Agreable diner italien avec Bangkok a nos pieds c’est beau et c’est bon .

Bientot ouverture d’une ” truffle accademy ” a ne pas manquer

Excellent

Unbelievable location, the food is fantastic ,wine selection top ,staff really professional.Like a dream.I will comeback sure.

Amazing view, Amazing food, Amazing atmosphere and Amazing Service

Went there to try the lunch, not hard to get to, as it is just a couple of minutes walk from BTS. We were greeted by the manager Ton once the elevator door opened and guided into our seat. I were mostly impressed by the design, layout of the restaurant and the wonderful view outside. The presentation and taste of the food was first class and the portion was just nice. One of my highly recommended must try will be the dessert, simply heavenly. Overall, service was superb, Thanks to Ton and food was absolutely first class. Will definitely go back again.

Truffle romantic place in Bangkok

Yesterday I eat Japanese food at 39 floor and tonight I came at Urbani truffle to eat Italian fine dining.

Since we arrive the staff has need very nice and lovely with us they give two complimentary glass of champagne.

We choose the set menu degustation for 3.900 . Are 5 course and was very superb was Chocolate white with truffle.

I’ll not forget forever.

The view is incredible and the atmosphere very nice.

Great place where to have special time.

Fantastic Truffle dinner experience

Easy access by BTS Chong Nonsi station, great Bangkok’s city views from top on 39F, beautiful design restaurant with Italian and European fine dining experience. Chef, kitchen and service team are very helpful, active and friendly. I will be back soonest!!

Gut und teuer

Besucht am 31 Juli 2018. Das Lokal liegt nahe einer belebten Kreuzung im Finanzzentrum im obersten Stock eines Bürogebäudes. Dort haben schon mehrere Gastronomie Projekte erfolglos ihr Glück versucht. Die Einrichtung ist nett, die Aussicht ist wunderbar, das Service ist in Ordnung, das Essen ist ganz ausgezeichnet, wenngleich es wohl nicht den Erwartungen von Besuchern eines italienischen Restaurants entspricht. Denn hier konzentriert man sich voll auf Trüffel, die man zu fast jedem Gang serviert. Auch wenn es sich nur um schwarze Sommertrüffel handelt, die geschmacklich nicht sehr viel hergeben, sind sie vermutlich der Grund für die exorbitant hohen Preise. Eine Portion Spaghetti Carbonara z.B. kostet etwa 28 €.

Die Weinkarte ist umfangreich und bietet für jeden Geschmack etwas. Ich gebe dem Restaurant 91/100 Punkte und wünsche den Betreibern viel Glück!

Fantastic truffle

Very beautiful restaurant with great view of Bangkok. The best ever truffle dinner from many years. Remind me Italy.

จัดวันเกิดดีมากกกกกกก(ก.ร้อยล้านตัว)

อาหารดีครับ บรรยากาศร้านและการตกแต่งสวยงาม เหมาะกับการจัดเลี้ยงในโอกาสพิเศษมากครับ ราคาเหมาะสมกับองค์ประกอบในร้านมากกกกààpp

Real Italian Restaurant

The first time in my life I tried real truffle from Italy. It was superb!! Unbelievable how they can have huge truffle like baseball to slice in front of you. The pasta was so good with original taste same in Rome!!

The service from staff was friendly but professional. The atmosphere cannot explain how is beautiful with 180 degree view.

Nice restaurant in bangkok

The view was amazing with 180 degree and behind Mahanakorn building. K.Ton manager take care us very well. The food was good taste with 5 stars gaurantee. Dinner set price 3.900 and 5.500 Many imported food. I will come back.

Best truffle place in asia

Rich of taste of real truffle wiew amazing Service perfect Home made truffle pasta is a must If you real gourmet and looking for real experience this is a must

Amazing restaurant and tasty food.

Best food experiance in the city in my opinionm the place is outstanding with top views, top service, the italian variety is great specially the truffle. highly recomended.

❤️Again & Again…Urbani Traffle Bar and Restaurant ❤️Great Dinner in Bangkok…

❤️Urbani Traffle Bar and Restaurant อีกครั้งทีได้กลับมาที่นี่

งานวันเกิดเพื่อนที่ฉันรัก กับเพื่อนๆที่น่ารักของฉัน

บรรยากาศที่อบอุ่นของร้าน การตกแต่งที่สวยงามและหรูหราของร้าน บนตึกสาทรสแควร์ ชั้น 39

❤️ การบริการที่ดี ความเป็นมืออาชีพของพนักงาน ฉันสัมผัสได้ถึงมิตรภาพและความอบอุ่นที่นี่

อาหารที่อร่อย และคัดสรรคุณภาพอย่างที่สุด ที่เพิ่มเติมมื้ออาหารให้พิเศษที่สุด จนยากจะบรรยาย

Seafood Platter รสชาติสด อร่อย ที่ได้คัดสรรคุณภาพอย่างดีเยี่ยม

ความสุดพิเศษของเห็ดทรัฟเฟิลที่นับว่าเป็นราชา หรือ ราชินีของที่นี่

ทุกคนตัองไม่พลาดที่จะมา

Best italian​ restaurant​ in​ bangkok​

Nice​ view. Nice​ environment. Nice​ food. To​ summarize, this​ is​ the​ best​ italian​ restaurant​ in​ bangkok.

จัดปาร์ตี้วันเกิดที่นี่ ดีมากค่ะ

พอดีเพื่อนจัดวันเกิดที่ร้านนี้ เคยมาทานอาหารครั้งหนึงแล้ว มาทานครั้งนี้ยังคงอร่อยเช่นเดิม พนักงานบริการดีมาก ร่วมด้วยช่วยกันทำเซอร์ไพรส์วันเกิด อาหารจัดเป็นบุฟเฟ่ต์ อร่อยมาก ทรัฟเฟิลสด นำเข้าจากอิตาลีค่ะ ราคาสูงแต่คุณภาพคุ้มค่ามากมาย

Truffle!

Exceptional and exquisite in every aspect! We visited Urbani for a weekday lunchtime truffle treat and were suitably impressed with the entire experience. After being escorted up to the 39th floor we were greeted by unparalleled views across Bangkok. The dining space is comfortably sophisticated featuring wood, glass and marble. Our table was perhaps the “best”; nestled in a corner of glass, affording us 270 degrees of uninterrupted skyline. Our waiters were attentive and friendly, and the chefs very willing to give careful attention to our vegetarian palates with hand-made porcini pasta and lashings of black truffle. The servings were generous and certainly decadent. Our dining was unhurried and we easily whiled away 2 hours at the table. It was most welcoming to meet the owner Roberto and have him display for us an impressive platter of fresh truffles the size of tennis balls. We were so suitably impressed with our lunch that we secured an evening booking so as to experience the full degustation vegetarian menu. Now we are eagerly anticipating our return for an elevated dining experience featuring the noblest of ingredients…. truffle!

Truffle lover(^,^)

สำหรับคนที่ชื่นชอบtruffle เป็นชีวิตจิตใจแนะนำร้านนี้ค่ะ อาหารอร่อยเสริฟมาพร้อมtruffle หอมๆใส่มาแบบไม่ยั้ง วิวดีวิวสวย บริการดีมากสุภาพนอบน้อม การเดินทางมาง่ายมากๆแค่มาโดยBTSลงสถานีช่องนนทรีย์ทางออก1 แนะนำค่ะอยากให้มาลองท่น

每道菜都給松露喚醒了，連甜品有驚喜紋身

今晚是最後一天待在曼谷，想吃得特別一點和有新鮮感，在網上搜尋一下，發覺這間不曾在雜誌或有朋友間提及過，但評語一致讚好，所以我決定也來試一下。

位於商業中心頂樓，此餐廳除可瀏覽曼谷市夜景，最大特色是全餐廳菜單全是由urbani truffles 供應松露，如果你是松露迷，就千萬不要錯過。前菜，主菜，以至甜品，都有松露份兒。每一道菜都精緻細膩，尤其最愛慢煑羊肉和由白朱古力包着的提拉米蘇，夾雜著淡淡的松露，做得十分出色。

由服務員得知此餐廳現在在試業中，希望得到多些客人的意見，正式在今年十月開幕。

Excellent

The restaurant has an exquisite decoration, a sophisticated atmosphere, and impressive views, good selection of wines, excellent food and reasonable price. They have gourmet products for sale. Highly recommended

Absolutely Stunning Combination!!

Bloody Truffle!!!

Incredible view with 6stars food. It’s amazing!!

Im alredy fall in love with their concept to combined the hilight as Truffle in every kind of food and beverage to made their clients’ new experience. The staffs’re comfy & knowledgeable.they’re always look after and gave us a privacy as the same time, such a cool idea!! Can’t wait to pay more.

Great food and view!

Lunch and drinks at the 35th floor with a 180° view of Bangkok. What’s not to love? The food was delicious and not overpriced, the staff was super friendly and the view was GREAT. It’s impossible not to enjoy it. If you’re in Bangkok: this is a total must-do. I’d recommend you go for lunch so you can actually get a good look of the city.

Great spot for truffle lover

Great ambience and amazing view of Bangkok! This place is perfect for truffle lover. Trying set lunch with colleagues. It was delicious and the service was also great!!!

예상 못했던 대박 퀄리티

나 솔직히 트러플 엄청 좋아한다. 그래서 바이어랑 식사자리 있으면 웬만하면 트러플을 잘 다루는 이태리 레스토랑으로 가곤 한다. 이번 출장지인 방콕에서 검색해보니 어바니에서 운영하는 바가 보였다. 아는 사람은 알겠지만 트러플하면 무조건 어바니다. 이태리도 아니고 방콕에 이런데가 있나 하며 의심도 했지만 역시나 어바니는 어바니였다. 무엇보다 신선한 트러플로 풍성하게 만들어준 풍미가 대부분의 음식에 깊게 스며들어 있었다. 절대 동남아에서 느낄 수 있는 맛이 아니다. 그래서 더 놀라웠다. 그리고 자리에서 보여지는 경치도 경치지만 쉪들이 요리하는 모습울 직간접적으로 볼수 있어 눈요기에도 좋았다. 특히 여친이나 꼬시고 싶은 사람 있으면 꼭 데리고 와라. 강추다.

The kingdom of Truffles.

Such a cosy place that i had lunch w/ 180° CBD area view.E’vy zone have different side of view.The food is consistently good.The dessert that i choose is perfect addition w/ truffle (signature in here),btw best service there n Definitely to go back again😁

สุดยอดร้านอาหารอิตาเลียน!!

สำหรับคนที่ชอบอาหารอิตาเลียน ต้องมาที่นี้เพราะอาหารรสชาติอิตาเลียนแท้ อาหารจะมีหลากหลายแต่จะเน้นในเรื่อง Truffle ของทางอิตาเลียน ที่มีความหอมมากจริงๆ อาหารที่เสริฟมีหน้าตาสวยงาม และรสชาติก็ดีเช่นกัน ร้านอาหารตกแต่งหรูหรา ชั้น 39 ในตึกสาธรสแควร์มองเห็นวิวสวยงาม ขอแนะนำเลยคะ

Very good

Nice location, the food is really italian and the truffle selection is fantastic, they have nice bar where you can have fresh seafood. The staf really friendly I will back as I go again in Bangkok

Dinner

It is a soft opening but the level of the dishes and services is outstanding. Wine list very interesting and perfect selection for the proposed menu. We took a bottle of Gewurztraminer 2015 from Trentino, perfect temperature to serve and perfect way to serve. Our menu was 5 courses, high quality astonishing presentation, I didn’t like all the assembling but this is a pure personal taste opinion no discussion about quality and preparation that is very high level. The environment, decoration, position and ambient are a perfect mix of sophistication and easyness. I really hope a great success to this new endahouvour for Urbani business ( I really admiring their sense of quality, consistency and stilish) no doubt this will be another milestone for them. I will suggest and strongly invite all my network to go at Urbani truffle bar and restaurant in Bangkok. A special thanks to all staff, really an outstanding service level, keep going great job !

See you soon and arrivederci

Dr. Enrico C. Mola

A spot to definitely try out

Food quality and presentation was fantastic. Freshness of the food was outstanding for us. I highly recommend this place for dinner be it a business dinner or a couples night out. Probably the best place to try truffle dishes here in Bangkok

Mr.Yongyudh Teeravithayapinyo

Great food ,Great place and great service. Will come back with friends and families. I strongly recommend to dine here.

For Italian and Truffle Lover

First impression is view and venue this place really beautiful restaurant in Bangkok. Food are great quality nice presentation and really really delicious. Service so delicate staff are good service a ton of wine list from around the world. Highly recommended

ดินเนอร์ ชิวๆ ดูวิวมหานคร

โมเม้นท์นี้คือ เมื่อต้องหนีรถติดย่าน ถ.สาทร เพื่อมาดินเนอร์ชิวๆ กับเพื่อนรัก

คำถามคือที่ใหนล่ะ ?

คำตอบในหัวก็แว๊บเข้ามา ใช่เลย

“ Urbani Truffle Bar & Restaurant “

ตั้งอยู่บนชั้น 39 อาคารสาทร สแควร์

คนเดินทางรถไฟฟ้าก็มาง่าย สถานีช่องนนทรี ถึงเลย

ข้างๆก็จะเป็นตึกอาคารมหานคร

ก่อนขึ้นมาบนร้านอาหาร จะมีพนักงานต้อนรับคอยบริการที่ชั้น 1 และพาขึ้นมาที่ชั้น 39

เมื่อเดินเข้ามาภายในร้าน บรรยากาศของร้านดู exclusive เหมาะกับอารมณ์ชิวๆมากโอ่โถง กว้างขวาง รีแลกซ์

พนักงานทุกคนคอยต้อนรับและแสดงออกถึงการ warm welcome มากๆ

เมนูอาหารที่สั่งวันนี้ เน้นเป็นอาหารทะเลนำเข้า เน้นเบาๆ ชิวๆ เหมาะกับสวยรักสุขภาพเช่นเรา 555 เมนูอาหารสด นำเข้าจากต่างประเทศ ซึ่งเซฟคัดสรรมาอย่างดี

เมนูที่เริ่ดสุดคือของหวาน Mango Mousse ซึ่งรสชาติมันคือมะม่วงๆๆๆ อร่อยสุดๆ

เครื่องดื่มที่นี่ก็นับว่าเด็ด จัดไป 3 แก้วเบาๆคนเดียว

อิ่มอร่อย วิวตึกสูงสวยงาม มีความสุขสุดๆ

Best fine dining in Bangkok

This was an incredible fine dining experience. If you want to understand what truffles are all about then it’s a must-try! Staff were attentive, a very long list of good wines on offer and the food on the tasting menu was second to none. Would recommend the oysters (so fresh) and the Agnolotti with beef ragout (melt in your mouth and the taste of truffle really stood out – definite favorite), the sea bass with roasted pumpkin was also delicious (such crispy skin!). For dessert, the melting chocolate fondant was to die for and the mango mousse with cream cheese truffle was outstanding. All in all, an absolute must-try!

Wow, just wow!!!

Truffle heaven! Choice of 5 or 7 course tasting menu with a complimentary glass of Chandon fizz thrown in. Best meal we have had in the last 2 weeks eating our way through Hong Kong, Vietnam & Thailand. All 5 courses absolutely delicious. Service by Ton spectacular. Book now you won’t be disappointed. The quality is worth much more than the price you pay. This restaurant officially opens in a couple of weeks but you can book before as we did by seeing reviews on here, we feel really lucky that we did before we left Thailand.

Simply the Best

Located in Sathorn Tower Breathtaking view of the city Accurate in every detail A benchmark for truffles in Asia Amazing cooking A paradise for truffle lovers A must go

A new wonderfull reality in Bangkok

In a magic frame of sky view of Bangkok, here are a sample about mix of good taste of atmosphere, ambient , and excellent cuisine.

The tasting menu’ runs between Italian, French, Asian taste with a amazing quality and feelings. All with a touch of truffle to make it a new taste experience.

So nice to thinking to come back again !

Top of the Truffles

Being on the 39th floor with a view to be in awe of is fabulous but combine that with an opulent restaurant like Urbani and you can only be in for a fabulous evening.

Arriving and greeted by the owner himself Roberto added a plus and after showing us his plush domain, seated us to a table overlooking the city of angles and how much more beautiful it is at night from a height!

We decided on the 5 course menu all intertwined with truffle and the magic hands of Chef Christian who has worked with many of the greats in the world including his father!

Presented by the attentive and professional staff we enjoyed every course full and if I have to pick favourites it would be the foie gras which melted in my mouth and my friends when she wasn’t looking and the truffle infused Tiramisu which I was doubtful of at first but deliciously rewarded with it’s silky texture and infusion of truffle!

The beef was also excellent and the sole and over all excellent value at the price.

If you don’t smoke just go and pretend any way on the opposite side of the building on the ”balcony” where you get to soak up the atmosphere of Bangkok at night!

I love having deliciously long gourmet meals with friends in fabulous surrounding and this was no disappointment! Next time I am going for the 7 courses!

And from what I saw, if your not so hungry the truffle bar looks like a hot spot to!

Be back soon!

The best truffle bar in Bangkok

Today I’m here to enjoy myself after work. My tastibg menu is Truffle menu. It’s very Unique. The service is fabulous and the food is beyond delicious. What impressed me is Matsusaka and wagyu dishes….if you don’t he mone,becateful cod this set me costs you 9900 thb

Truffle bar & restaurant by Urbani

The best italian fabulous restaurant we ever experienced in bangkok. A must visit also the hostess very approachable and lovely service. Great elegant place.

excellent taste experience in Bangkok

stop in Bangkok a few days .. but the opportunity for a dinner with friends on the 39.0 floor of Sathorn Square is one of those almost unrepeatable occasions and therefore to live in all the details

the refinement of the dishes, the mesh of aromas and flavors, the range of labels in the cellar available, are supported by a night view of a truly unique city, as well as this unique restaurant that as a whole allows you to enjoy a new frontier of Italian and international cuisine where the truffle is at its highest expression even in the final desserts!

Truffle !

I had an excellent homemade tagliatelle with fresh black truffle, stirred in a creamy and smooth Parmesan-truffle sauce. As simple as well executed, I had enjoy every single bite. Will be back soon.

Great Truffle Bar

ร้าน สวยมากๆๆ อาหาร อร่อยมาก เห็นวิว ด้านนอก สวยมากๆ บริการ ดีมาก พนักงานเป็นกันเอง Spaghetti truffle สูตรอร่อยมากๆ จะมาอีกแน่นอน .

URBANI อาหารอร่อย บรรยากาศดีเลิศ

URBANI Truffle Bar and Restaurants อาหารอร่อยทุกอย่าง บรรยากาศดีเลิศ วิวสวยมากๆ อิ่มตาอิ่มใจอิ่มพุง😙😙

Truffle bar & restaurant

เริ่มด้วยโซนอาหารญี่ปุ่นสดมาก เหมือนทานที่โตเกียว อาหารอร่อยมาก อาหารจานหลักราวิโอลี่ฟัวกราส์ ซุปทรัฟเฟิล หอมทรัฟเฟิลมากๆๆๆ นำเข้าจากอิตาลี ของหวานช็อคโกแลตฟองแดนท์อร่อยมากกกกกก หอมละมุนในปาก พนักงานบริการดีีเว่อร์

The best restaurant in bangkok

Fantastic view beside Mahanakon building. Please book the best table to get the best view. The menu is tasting menu that you can choose from the list. The price was high but valuable to get it!!! Come to try..

อาหารหลักร้าน กับวิวหลักล้าน

วันนี้ได้ลองมาทานอาหารที่ร้านอาหารเปิดฝหม่แห่งนึงบนตึกสาธรสแควร์ อยุ่ชั้น39 ชื่อร้าน urbani มีทั้งอาหารญี่ปุ่น อาหารอิตาเลี่ยน ซึ่งทุกอย่างจะมีทรัฟเฟิลอยุ่ในจานทั้งหมด คทอดี๊ดี อาหารอร่อย รสชาติละมุมมากค่ะ แถมบรรยากาศในร้านนี้โอ้ยยยยดีเวอร์!!

ทรัฟเฟิลที่ดีในกรุงเทพ

มาที่นี่เป็นครั้งที่ 2 แล้ว อาหารอร่อยดีค่ะ พนักงานสุภาพ เป็นกันเอง มีของหวานที่มีส่วนผสมของเห็ดทรัฟเฟิล หอมมาก

Passara

Greatfood! great view & very good service. The tenderlion with foie gra with truffel suace was delicious! and chocolate truffel gelato is yummy !!!

new concept fine dining in bangkok

its amazing position you feel like to be the king of Bangkok

night panorama from the restaurant is amazing ,but this is just the start

kitchen team and service make you fell comfortable just the moment that you arrive

than start culinary experience ,the starter and so on are really make your night

if you looking for nice and rich of taste experience than you find it

really remarkable

well done truffle urbani

Best restaurant for truffle!!

Great food, nice service and amazing view! Best restaurant for truffle lovers in the heart of Bangkok

Top of the top!

If you are looking for a top view, top food, top service and top ambiance look no further they got it all!!!

Went with family, my kids loved it and my 4yo son asked to bring some food back home as he was too full!

The view is stunning but I will be happy to enjoy the food even with no view! It was really amazing. We had a mix of sashimi and Italian, this will definitely be one of my regular place to go while in Bangkok.

Well done to all the staff!

Urbani truffle bar and Ce La Vi Bangkok fantastic

just came back from Bangkok to Singapore and I’ve got nice time there thanks to Celai and Urbani truffle bar same location great Eat and Dance on 39 Th floor, the food was superb original Italian and best truffle taste.

Romantic Dinner

One of the most romantic spots in Bangkok. Stunning view of Bangkok sun set. Truffles Pasta is sublime. Friendly staff.

Fine dining, romantic, nice view

A must try in Bangkok, they have nice city view with very luxury feeling!! The food are elegant and delicious. The staff there is very attentive and friendly. We will definitely come back again.

High Class & Best Quality

A must visit Restaurant and Bar for Truffle Lovers. Perfect spot for private dinner and group meetings. Kudos to all the staff!!! Well done!!!! 👍

На высоте.

Остались очень довольны. Действительно красиво. Сервис на высоте. Ну и конечно же трюфели)) их стоит попробовать! Рекомендую.