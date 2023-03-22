Trump hush-money charges would bring ‘zombie case’ back to life

by Vittorio Ferla
22 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
trump-hush-money-charges-would-bring-‘zombie-case’-back-to-life


By Luc Cohen

Manhattan has started and stopped its investigation into Donald Trump’s hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels so many times that it has come to be known as a “zombie case” like the mythical character who returns from the dead.

A grand jury of New Yorkers is expected to decide within days whether to bring charges against the former president for his role in a $130,000 payment his former lawyer Michael Cohen made in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Trump hush-money charges would bring ‘zombie case’ back to life appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Vittorio Ferla

0 comments on “Trump hush-money charges would bring ‘zombie case’ back to life

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: