trump,-pence-to-speak-at-nra-ila-leadership-forum

A former President and Vice President will be returning to the Circle City in mid-April.

Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence will be stopping by the National Rifle Association Annual Meetings & Exhibits convention in Indianapolis this April. He will be a featured guest speaker at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on April 14th.

Former President Donald Trump will also take to the stage, as will Governor Eric Holcomb. Doors are expected to open at noon, and the forum will officially begin at 2.

If you are an NRA member, you are encouraged to attend. Many are curious to see how the former President and VP will interact, as the two have been at ideological odds on certain points, especially in recent months.

However, you might want to head to the Indiana Convention Center early, as seating is first come, first served. Guns, ammunition, drones, knives, and other potentially dangerous items will not be allowed.

The NRA Convention will run from April 14th to April 16th.

Vittorio Ferla