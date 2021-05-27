TrustNordisk Unveils Trailer for Norwegian Disaster Movie ‘The North Sea,’ Sells Film for U.K. (EXCLUSIVE)

TrustNordisk has unveiled the trailer for “The North Sea,” the Norwegian disaster movie directed by John Andreas Andersen, and produced by the banner behind the Scandinavian blockbusters “The Quake” and “The Wave.”

“The North Sea” was co-written by Harald Rosenløw Eeg, who also penned “The Quake” and “The Wave,” and Lars Gudmestad, whose credits include the Norwegian thriller “Headhunters.”

The film opens on Christmas Eve in 1969 as the Norwegian government announces that the country is home to the world’s largest offshore oil platform following the discovery of the Ekofisk field. The finding marks a turning point in the history of Norway and kicks off an unprecedented financial adventure. The thriller explores the consequences of 50 years of offshore drilling by the Norwegian government.

“The North Sea” stars Kristine Kujath Thorp (“Ninjababy”), Rolf Kristian Larsen (“Cold Prey”), Anders Baasmo Christiansen (“Kon-Tiki”), Bjørn Floberg (“Out Stealing Horses”) and Anneke von der Lippe (“Atlantic Crossing”). They key crew includes Pål Ulvik Rokseth, the cinematographer of Apple’s mini-series “Defending Jacob” and Paul Greengrass’ “22 July.”

Budgeted at €6.5 million ($8 million), “The North Sea” is produced by Martin Sundland, Catrin Gundersen and Therese Bøhn from Fantefilm Fiksjon. The company’s previous box office hits, “The Quake” and “The Wave,” were sold by TrustNordisk around the world, including to Magnolia for the U.S. “The North Sea” received production support from the Norwegian Film Institute. Nordisk Film will release the movie in Scandinavia.

TrustNordisk has just pre-sold the film to Elysian Film Group for the U.K.. The deal was negotiated between Susan Wendt, managing director of TrustNordisk, and Jed Benedict, head of acquisitions and development at Elysian Film Group.

“The North Sea” was also bought earlier this year at script stage for German-speaking territories (Koch Films), France (Mediawan), Benelux (Just Licensing), Italy (Minerva Pictures Group), Spain (Mediaset Espana), Russia and the Baltics (VLG.FILM), and Latin America (California Filmes).