truth-or-dare:-behind-the-scenes-of-granting-spanish-nationality-to-people-from-former-spanish-sahara>

On February 14 of this year, the Spanish Congress of Deputies gave the green light to the examination of a bill that would grant nationality to people from Western Sahara territory born before February 26, 1976. This refers to the period prior to Spain’s withdrawal from the region in the aftermath of the Madrid Agreement, which Spain, Morocco, and Mauritania signed on November 14, 1975. The confederate group representing the Unidos Podemos party initiated the proposal. The bill obtained 118 votes for, 118 votes against, and 53 abstentions.

