tunisia:-‘algeria’s-pawn’-president-saied-spoils-relations-with-morocco>

Over the past year, Tunisian President Kais Saied has accelerated his country’s anti-Morocco provocations, presenting Rabat with a diplomatic dilemma. Even if the Moroccans realize that Saied is a passing phenomenon and should not be taken seriously, they remain disappointed by the timid response of Tunisian civil society to the antagonistic positions of Tunis. While Saied embraces authoritarianism, the Moroccan people can only watch and pray for the return of a stable Tunisia.

