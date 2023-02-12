turkey-earthquake:-china-sends-53-tonnes-of-tents-to-aid-earthquake-relief





China shipped 53 tonnes of tents to aid earthquake-hit Turkey on Sunday, with more emergency aid planned in the near future, state broadcaster CCTV said.

The tents departed Shanghai and are scheduled to arrive in Istanbul later on Sunday, CCTV said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Shipped on large cargo planes, according to video from CCTV, the tents would help aid in relief operations as rescues continue after earthquakes devastated Turkey and Syria and caused nearly 26,000 deaths.

The first batch of supplies from China’s government, 40,000 blankets, arrived in Istanbul on Saturday, according to CCTV. The country is planning to send medical equipment, including electrocardiogram machines, ultrasound diagnostic instrument, and medical vehicles and hospital beds in the near future, CCTV said.

A rescue team of 82 members dispatched by the Chinese government arrived in Turkey on Wednesday, CCTV reported.

Read more:

Saudi rescue workers continue relief operations in earthquake-struck Turkey

EU envoy to Syria says ‘absolutely unfair’ to be accused of not providing aid

Greek FM Nikos Dendias in Turkey in show of support following devastating earthquake

Ufficio Stampa