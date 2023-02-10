turkey-earthquake:-three-relief-aid-flights-from-saudi-arabia-en-route-to-adana





Three humanitarian aid flights from Saudi Arabia have left for Adana airport in Turkey on Friday following the devastating earthquake.

The death toll from the deadly natural disaster that also struck neighboring Syria surpassed 21,000 as of Friday morning.

Monday’s quake, followed hours later by a second one almost as powerful, toppled thousands of buildings including hospitals, schools and apartment blocks, injured tens of thousands, and left countless people homeless in Turkey and northern Syria.

The Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday that the three aid flights were carrying over 104 tons of relief material including food, tents, blankets, rugs, shelter bags and medicine, in addition to rescue teams.

The third Saudi relief plane departed carrying 104 tons of relief materials including food, tents, rugs, shelter bags, in addition to medical supplies pic.twitter.com/xWu9rKq3rH — KSrelief (@KSRelief_EN) February 10, 2023

The flights are operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).

The fourth and fifth Saudi relief planes departed carrying the Saudi Search & Rescue team to help the earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey pic.twitter.com/wdrNXwai6l — KSrelief (@KSRelief_EN) February 10, 2023

On Thursday, Al Arabiya reported that Saudi rescue and medic teams landed in Turkey’s Adana as part of the air bridge to provide aid to the victims of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake. Later the same day, a second aircraft landed in Adana Airport carrying 108 tons of relief supplies which included food, tents and medical aid.

The Kingdom is accepting donations through its “Sahem” program which had received $16.5 million (62 million Saudi riyals) by Wednesday.

Saudi-neighbor UAE also sent aid flights to Turkey and Syria, additionally pledging $100 million for relief efforts. Various campaigns in the UAE are amplifying international aid efforts.

