turkey,-egypt’s-presidents-among-leaders-to-address-uae’s-world-government-summit





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – who is battling the aftermath of this week’s deadly earthquake – will be among 20 heads of state, ministers, CEOs, thought leaders and celebrities who are set to address this year’s World Government Summit in Dubai.

The World Government Summit 2023 will be held from February 13 – 15, under the slogan “Shaping Future Governments,” with global policy, the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), climate change, the future of jobs, future of society and city design up for debate.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Dubai’s Government has now revealed the list of speakers expected to attend.

Among them are presidents, government officials, ministers, heads of international organizations and companies, thought leaders, global experts and prominent business leaders from the private sector.

They include Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, and Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization.

Masrour Barzani, Iraq’s Prime Minister, Irakli Garibashvili, Prime Minister of Georgia, IIham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, Macky Sall, President of Senegal, Mario Abdo Benitez, President of Paraguay, and other leaders will attend.

Public figures including ‘Futurist’ Will.i.am and Twitter CEO Elon Musk are also scheduled to deliver talks during the Summit.

Ahead of WGS 2023, Mohammad bin Abdullah al-Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit (WGS) Organisation, said the Summit will witness the participation of 20 presidents, more than 250 ministers, and more than 10,000 government officials, thought leaders and global experts around the world.

He added that more than 80 international, regional and governmental organizations will take part in the sessions and forums.

The sessions will also witness the participation of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala GCON, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Arab League Secretary-General; Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, Chairman, Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, Jasem Al-Budaiwi, the Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC); the International Finance Corporation (IFC) Managing Director and Executive Vice President.

Al-Gergawi added that the summit will host a number of international leaders in the private sector, such as Ray Dalio, Founder, Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Bridgewater Associates; Alan Schwartz, CEO of Guggenheim Partners; Hiroshi Mikitani the founder and CEO of Rakuten, Inc; and Christian Bruch the President and CEO of Siemens Energy.

Also, the summit will host a group of scientists including the economist Esther Duflo and the chemist Dr. Roger Kornberg, Nobel Prize winners.

Six themes

The World Government Summit 2023 will host a set of interactive dialogue sessions within six main themes, including Accelerating Development and Governance, Future of Societies and Healthcare, Exploring the Frontiers, Governing Economic Resilience and Connectivity, Global City Design and Sustainability, and Prioritising Learning and Work.

The agenda includes more than 220 sessions, where more than 300 speakers from thought leaders, global experts and decision makers from around the world will share visions and discuss ideas and strategies towards the future.

The Summit has signed partnerships with more than 80 strategic, knowledge and media partners, and this year it issued 20 knowledge reports, in cooperation with the most important international research institutions.

The Summit will host a keynote and a dialogue entitled “Ras Al Khaimah… the past, the present and Future,” during which Sheikh Saud bin Saqr al-Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, will review the emirate’s vision, its most important experiences within the march of development in various sectors, and the prominent directions toward the future.

The World Government Summit has become a platform for creating and implementing innovations, such as the Museum of the Future, which began as an idea at the 2014 edition of the summit

More than 22 international forums, in addition to a number of first-time forums, such as the Future of Work Forum, the Future of Education Forum, the Experience Exchange Forum, and the Future by Design Global Forum.

The World Government Summit 2023 continues its dialogues in vital sectors, through the ClimateTech Forum, the Food System Transformation Forum, the Global Health Forum, the SDGs in Action Forum, the Government Services Forum, the Women in Government Forum, the Industry and Advanced Technology Forum and the Future of Government Media Forum.

During the summit, high-level ministerial meetings will be held, including the meeting of Arab finance ministers in the presence of the President of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the meeting of Arab youth ministers in the presence of the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States.

In total, 80 bilateral agreements and major meetings are expected to be witnessed during this current edition of the summit, aiming to provide an opportunity for decision-makers from around the world to consolidate cooperation and exchange visions on future governments.

Read more:

UAE opens ‘museum of the future’ on eve of World Government Summit

Arab League: Officials push for joint Arab action to tackle current challenges

UAE welcomes India’s Modi ahead of World Government Summit

Vittorio Rienzo