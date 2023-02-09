turkey,-syria-deadly-earthquake-could-cost-$4-billion-in-economic-losses





The earthquake that has devastated Turkey and Syria could cause economic losses exceeding $4 billion, ratings agency Fitch said on Thursday.

More than 17,500 people have died so far in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, and the toll is expected to rise as rescuers comb the rubble for survivors.

“Economic losses are hard to estimate as the situation is evolving, but they appear likely to exceed” $2 billion and could reach $4 billion “or more,” Fitch Ratings said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Insured losses will be much lower, possibly around $1 billion, due to low insurance coverage in the area, it added.

Read more:

Aid convoy reaches Syrian opposition-held areas in first such delivery since quake

UAE rescue crew saves Syrian family trapped under earthquake rubble in Turkish home

Syria earthquake: Newborn found under rubble with umbilical cord attached to dead mom

pappa2200