tv-shows-ending-in-2022:-‘grace-and-frankie,’-‘this-is-us’-and-more

Not ready to say goodbye! Every year TV series inevitably come to an end, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to let our favorite characters go.

After a rocky few years of facing filming delays and premiere pushbacks amid the 2020 and 2021 COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 television slate came out swinging.

Fan favorites such as Grace and Frankie, This Is Us and The Walking Dead all prepared to bid farewell to viewers, even though many TV lovers weren’t ready for the end.

“We are both delighted and heartbroken that Grace and Frankie will be back for its seventh, though final, season. We’re so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation,” stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, who play Grace Hanson and Frankie Bergstein, respectively, said in a joint statement in September 2019. “And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well! We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we’ll still be around. We’ve outlasted so many things — just hope we don’t outlast the planet.”

Brooklyn Decker, who played Grace’s daughter Mallory Hanson on the Netflix hit, gushed over working with the two legends while saying farewell to the show in April.

“This has been the privilege of a lifetime. Thank you to our writers, our crew, our cast, our partners and families,” Decker wrote via Instagram on April 24 ahead of the final chapter of Grace and Frankie’s Netflix drop later that month. “I can’t believe it’s been 8 years, I still can’t believe we were shut down during a pandemic and then able to come back and finish it out perfectly.”

The Ohio native continued: “To all who have laughed and cried with us — thank you for watching, thank you for being along with us for this ride. To the women pictured, [Tomlin, Fonda and June Diane Raphael], you all mean so much to me. I’m the luckiest lady in all the land.”

The cast of This Is Us, has been vocal about wrapping its sixth and final season throughout 2022. The family drama, which will end on May 24, stars Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley.

“I think what I will miss most about [playing] Kate is that, like, I think so many people — not even just women — relate to her and her walking imperfectly through her trials and tribulations, and all the shame and guilt that she’s carried for so long,” Metz exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “And it’s really sort of like a torch that she’s carrying and I think … that’s a really special thing, to meet people that I’ve never met before and be able to cry in bathrooms with them about what they’re going through.”

Scroll down for a complete guide to all the TV shows that have ended or will come to a close in 2022: