twice-as-nice:-etihad-airways-goes-double-daily-to-jakarta

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, is ramping up flights between Abu Dhabi and Jakarta from daily to double-daily.

From 1 October 2023, business and leisure travellers can look forward to 14 weekly non-stop flights between Abu Dhabi and the Indonesian capital, providing more choice, flexibility and convenience.

The flights will be operated using Etihad’s fleet of modern Boeing B787 and B777 aircraft, offering guests comfortable seats, personal inflight entertainment systems, and an award-winning and attentive service.

“Etihad Airways is delighted to boost air connectivity between Abu Dhabi and Indonesia, one of the fastest-growing economies in the world,” said Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer at Etihad Airways.

“Our new flight has been optimised to arrive in Abu Dhabi in the morning, giving travellers from Indonesia a head-start to explore the attractions of our vibrant capital city.

“At the same time, our new service leverages our recently-expanded relationship with Garuda Indonesia to make it even more convenient for UAE residents to visit Jakarta, or one of 20 other destinations throughout Indonesia.”

The strengthened air links will support the growth of trade and tourism on both sides and reaffirm Etihad’s commitment to supporting inbound tourism.

Abu Dhabi offers visitors an abundance of things to do, from family days out at modern museums and theme parks such as Louvre Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi to beautiful golden beaches and unforgettable desert experiences.

Home to over 10 million people and the largest city in Southeast Asia, Jakarta is a bustling metropolis that provides plenty of opportunities to enjoy Indonesia’s rich history, culture and nature.

Flight schedule effective 1 October 2023:

Flight Departing Time Arriving Time Aircraft Days EY474 Abu Dhabi 03:05 Jakarta 14:35 B777 Daily EY475 Jakarta 17:05 Abu Dhabi 22:05 B777 Daily EY472 Abu Dhabi 10:30 Jakarta 21:40 B787-9 Daily EY471 Jakarta 1:40 Abu Dhabi 06:40 B787-9 Daily

Vittorio Rienzo