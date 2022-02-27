twin-brides!-inside-haley-and-emily’s-joint-las-vegas-bachelorette-bash:-pics

From the Bachelor mansion to bachelorette bashes! Twins Haley and Emily Ferguson are getting ready to walk down the aisle, and they exclusively told Us Weekly all about their wild pre-wedding weekend.

“We celebrated our bachelorette in our hometown of Viva Las Vegas!” the sisters, 29, told Us via email on Saturday, February 26.

Bachelor Nation met the brides-to-be when they competed for Ben Higgins‘ affections in 2016. They didn’t find love on The Bachelor season 20 nor the tropical spinoff Bachelor in Paradise (where they competed in multiple seasons), but they found their soul mates off-camera.

Emily got engaged to hockey player William Karlsson, who plays for the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, in December 2020, and in November 2021, they celebrated four years together. Haley and fiancé Oula Palve, who plays hockey for Linköping HC in the Swedish Hockey League, got engaged in May 2021. They celebrated their two-year anniversary in January.

For their joint bachelorette celebration, Haley and Emily booked a suite for their bridesmaids at Crockfords Las Vegas, part of LXR Hotels & Resorts at Resorts World. The six bridesmaids were later joined by about 20 of Haley and Emily’s friends. However, no Bachelor alums were able to attend the Sin City celebration.

“We did invite Lauren Lane and Amanda Stanton to our bachelorette weekend but they unfortunately could not make it which we totally understood,” the Nevada natives explained. “Luckily they will both be attending our weddings!”

They kicked off the weekend with a toast and giving their bridal party custom gifts before heading to a Luke Bryan concert.

“We all went out to eat at Carver Steak House and then got a surprise meet and greet with Luke Bryan before we attended the concert,” the brides said. “Then we had an after party at Dawg House where we were able to dance a little more before returning back to the room to play some fun games!”

Friday night also brought some memories they’ll never forget. “After Luke Bryan we came back to the room and had a dance party where there were blow up penis balloons,” the Twins: Happily Ever After? alums recalled. “We stayed up until 2 a.m. just having fun and chatting and the girls made us a surprise video of all our funniest memories with them so it was definitely sweet and a good laugh!”

After a rowdy night, Saturday morning started off with some quiet pampering. “[We enjoyed] a nice relaxing morning at the Fountain of Youth at Awana Spa which was so beautiful,” they added. It seems like that was the only quiet part of their bachelorette bash.

The BiP alums added that blowouts at salon Miss Behave and a trip to adult entertainment store Pepper planned. After a dinner at FUHU and karaoke at Red Tail, the ladies headed to Zouk nightclub, where they had a table with bottle service and enjoyed DJ Snake’s performance.

Scroll down for Us Weekly‘s exclusive photos from inside Haley and Emily’s joint bachelorette party: