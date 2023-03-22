Two arrested after hundreds turn on LGBTQ protesters outside Mark Latham event

by Vittorio Rienzo
22 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
two-arrested-after-hundreds-turn-on-lgbtq-protesters-outside-mark-latham-event


Footage shows a large group of mostly men confronting about 15 LGBTQ protesters outside St Michael’s Church in Belfield, where Mark Latham was due to speak on Tuesday night.

Vittorio Rienzo

0 comments on “Two arrested after hundreds turn on LGBTQ protesters outside Mark Latham event

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: