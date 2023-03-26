two-berrien-co.-deputies-honored-for-lifesaving-effort

A pair of Berrien County Sheriff’s Department Deputies are being honored for their lifesaving efforts.

The deputies were given Lifesaving Awards for their efforts reviving a man at the Niles police complex earlier this month.

WSJM reports that on March 10 Deputies Elizabeth Turner and Perry Godush were working at the complex when a man in the holding cell began turning blue. The deputies began CPR with assistance from paramedics and firefighters, and the man regained consciousness.

The deputies were honored for their quick action, and will also be honored at an upcoming meeting of the Niles City Council.

Vittorio Ferla