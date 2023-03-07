two-brothers-arrested-after-altercation

An argument between two brothers led to both getting arrested last Wednesday.

Michigan City Police officers were called to the intersection of York Street and Main Street shortly after 7 a.m. on reports of an altercation between Cassius Dear and Antawon Dear.

While responding to the call, one brother reported being shot at by the other. However, police were unable to find anybody at the scene and could not reach the caller who reported the altercation.

About half an hour later, police were called to a home in the 600 block of East 11 th Street, where they found the brothers.

After obtaining a search warrant for the home and a vehicle, police found a 9 millimeter handgun, ammunition, suspected narcotics, and packaging materials.

Cassius was charged with one count of dealing in cocaine or narcotics drug and had his bond set at $50,000.

Antawon was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and one count of criminal recklessness. His bond was set at $20,000

