two-injured-after-cass-county-crash

Two people were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Cass County.

It happened on Monday, March 13, at 5:22 a.m. on US-12 Highway and Kensington Road. Officials say that the first vehicle, driven by a 63-year-old man from Kimmell, was trying to turn onto West Bound US 30. He pulled out in front of the second vehicle, driven by a 25-year-old Niles woman.

She was going eastbound on US 12. The two were taken to Elkhart General hospital for injuries.

Police do not believe that alcohol was a factor.

Vittorio Ferla