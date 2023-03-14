two-injured-after-cass-county-crash

Two people were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Cass County.
It happened on Monday, March 13, at 5:22 a.m. on US-12 Highway and Kensington Road. Officials say that the first vehicle, driven by a 63-year-old man from Kimmell, was trying to turn onto West Bound US 30. He pulled out in front of the second vehicle, driven by a 25-year-old Niles woman.
She was going eastbound on US 12. The two were taken to Elkhart General hospital for injuries.
Police do not believe that alcohol was a factor.
