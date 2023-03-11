two-men-arrested-during-elkhart-catalytic-converter-investigation

Elkhart police officers arrested two men during a cut catalytic converter investigation around Randolph and Oak Streets.

It was just before 1:30 am on Friday, March 10 when officers were dispatched to Randolph street in reference to catalytic converters laying on the ground in a parking lot at a property used by Auto Driveway.

Police made contact with a security agent in the lot, who found several cut catalytic converters by box trucks in the lot. During the investigation officers found tracks leading from the converters and found damage to the property fence.

An officer located a male suspect who attempted to run, but officers secured the perimeter and a K9 was deployed.

The two suspects, O Sha Calhoun and Jerimiah Haymer, were found in the lot and were booked into the Elkhart County Jail for Theft of Motor Vehicle Component Parts.

