two-men-arrested-in-connection-with-la-porte-county-theft-reports

Two men were finally arrested in connection with reported thefts in La Porte County.

The thefts were reported several weeks ago, and deputies were able to gather evidence to connect them to 29-year-old Dustin Bush and 50-year-old Jeffrey Glancy Sr.

Bush was arrested on March 14th and charged with three counts of felony theft and a warrant out of Berrien County, and Glancy was arrested on March 28 after deputies looked for him for multiple weeks.

He was charged on three counts of felony theft, one count of misdemeanor theft and a warrant out of Berrien County.

They are both being held without bond at the La Porte County Jail.

Vittorio Rienzo