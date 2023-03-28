two-men-sentenced-for-drugs-at-four-winds-casino

Two men were charged for drugs after being arrested at the Four Winds Casino in Dowagiac.

It happened in march of last year, when police outside the casino saw a stolen car being driven by one of the men.

Leader Publications reports that 1 and a half ounces of meth were found inside of the vehicle.

34-year-old Bryan Burnau of Sturgis pleaded guilty to delivery and manufacturing meth.

25-year-old Kyler Thompson of Dowagiac pleaded guilty to a slew of chrages, including possession of meth.

Both men were sentenced to three years probation.

The charges are from two incidents, March 13 and March 17, 2022 outside the Dowagiac casino.

valipomponi