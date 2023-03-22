two-people-charged-with-man’s-murder-on-belleville-circle-in-south-bend

Murder charges have been filed against two people after the death of a man, last week, on Belleville Circle in South Bend.

Police were called to The Arbors at Belleville on Monday, March 13, where they found Daniel Henderson, 54, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Last week, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office charged Jesstin Lavelle Lottie, 21, and Courtney Shanell O’Neal, 21, both of South Bend, with murder.

Lottie is also charged with a firearm enhancement.

O’Neal is also charged with assisting a criminal.

O’Neal has been detained and is currently being held without bail in the St. Joseph County

Jail.

A warrant for Lottie’s arrest was issued and law enforcement is asking for the public’s help finding him,

Anybody with information about Lottie’s whereabouts is asked to contact the South Bend Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 574-235-9263, leave an anonymous tip to Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP, or call 911.

Lottie is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Vittorio Ferla