Two people were hospitalized and two dogs perished in a house fire near Osceola. Crews were called around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, to Vistula Road.

Two people who were in the home were treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

Fire crews knocked out the flames within a half-hour.

So far, there is no word about the cause of the blaze.

Ufficio Stampa