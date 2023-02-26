two-settlers-killed-in-occupied-west-bank,-israeli-officials-say





A Palestinian gunman killed two Jewish settlers in their car in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, Israeli officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the incident, which came as Israeli and Palestinian security officials met in Jordan to discuss ways of lowering tensions.

Medics said the casualties near Hawara, an area that sees regular friction between Palestinians and settlers, were men in their twenties. A settlements spokesperson said they were residents of Har Bracha, a settlement 8 kilometers (5 miles) away.

The Israeli military it was pursuing the gunman.

