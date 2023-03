Two firefighters were hurt during a fire.

The fire sparked around 4 a.m. on Sunday, March 19, in a home on Joyce Drive in South Bend.

Firefighters say it was difficult to put out due to hoarding conditions inside the home.

The two firefighters that were hurt had just minor injuries. Two residents were treated and transported to a local hospital for further review.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

