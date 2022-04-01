cronaca

U.K. Halts Film and TV Production Restart Scheme

1 April 2022
The U.K. government has halted its insurance scheme for film and television. Known as the Film and TV Production Restart Scheme, the £500 million ($657 million) was first unveiled in July 2020, was and extended for a further six months in Oct. 2021. The scheme supported 95,000 jobs and led to a record £5.6 billion […]

