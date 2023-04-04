U.S. 6 construction to result in Bremen lane closures, short-term road closures

Construction along U.S. 6 in Bremen will result in lane closures and short-term road closures beginning as early as Tuesday, April 4.

The highway will be patched and resurfaced between the two junctions with State Road 106. Flaggers will direct traffic in the area.

The work is expected to continue through early June. Also, Elm Road will be closed between U.S. 6 and 4th Street for five days starting on Wednesday, April 12.

And, in late April, the road between U.S. 6 and State Road 331 will be closed for a couple of days for resurfacing.

