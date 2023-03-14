uae-announces-50-percent-discount-on-unpaid-covid-19-fines





The UAE announced Tuesday that they would offer a 50 percent discount on unpaid COVID-19 penalties in a bid to encourage violators to clear their dues.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced the discount scheme. The ruling will go into effect on Wednesday, March 15 for two months.

It will allow UAE residents to pay any unpaid fines for violations committed during the pandemic.

“The Emergency Prosecution called for benefiting from the reduction decision and promptly paying the fines via the websites and smart apps of the Ministry of Interior and police commands at the state level,” the state-run Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Fines for failing to follow the UAE’s strict rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19 went as high as $13,600 (AED 50,000) for not adhering to home quarantine rules and mandatory hospitalization.

Some more commonly issued fines included not wearing a face mask in crowded and some open spaces, for carrying more than the stipulated number of people in a vehicle, and for failing to follow social distancing rules – all fined at $816 (AED 3,000) per offense.

UAE authorities dropped all COVID-19 restrictions as the daily cases and fatalities fell drastically.

