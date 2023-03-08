uae-leaders-meet-polish-president-in-abu-dhabi,-dubai





Polish President Andrzej Duda met with UAE leaders during an official trip to the Gulf country.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed ties and issues of mutual concern with Duda in a meeting at the Qasr al-Shati palace in Abu Dhabi, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Tuesday.

The two leaders explored areas of cooperation and ways to expand economic, trade and development between the two allies in vital industries including food security, renewable energy, technology, agriculture, transport, tourism, and space.

The war in Ukraine was also discussed, with the Poland’s President thanking his Emirati counterpart for supporting refugees.

“It is a matter of calmly but consistently counteracting Russian disinformation in this part of the world. The Russian influence in the countries of the Arabian Peninsula is very strong. These are wealthy countries, they have a high international position due to their numerous influences – and it is very important to bear witness to the truth about Russian aggression in Ukraine in a decisive way,” a statement released by the official website of the Polish presidency said following the meeting.

Following the meeting, two MoUs were signed – first in the field of energy, and the second on the exchange of experiences in the field of artificial intelligence and digital economy.

In line with the UAE’s hosting of the UN climate conference COP28, Duda visited Masdar City, a low-carbon development in a nod to sustainable urban communities.

The Polish leader also met with the Vice President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the ruler of Dubai.

They discussed “bilateral relations, economic cooperation and regional issues,” according to a statement from the Polish presidency.

It marked the last stop in Duda’s Middle East tour. Earlier in Qatar, he took part in the 5th UN Conference on Least Developed Countries.

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Tuesday. The duo discussed the war in Ukraine and the importance of maintaining a stable oil market.

