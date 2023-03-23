uae-president-exchanges-ramadan-greetings-with-arab-leaders





UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has exchanged Ramadan greetings with heads of state across the Arab world.

Sheikh Mohamed exchanged phone calls with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain; King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan; Egyptian President Abdul Fatah al-Sisi; and President of Tunisia Kais Saied, state news agency WAM reported.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Arab leaders reciprocated good wishes for sustained prosperity and progress to Arab and Muslim nations and prayed to God Almighty for the blessing of stability to prevail across the world, WAM reported.

The holy month of Ramadan began on Thursday.

Ramadan is observed by more than 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide and is considered a month of fasting and spirituality.

It is believed to be the month when the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.

