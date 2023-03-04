uae-president,-italian-pm-discuss-trade,-ties-in-abu-dhabi





UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni discussed ways to build on existing strategic, economic ties in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

“The two sides discussed cooperation paths… especially in the economic, investment and trade fields, as well as energy security, renewable energy, clean technologies and sustainable development,” the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

They also discussed ways to address climate change, food security, industry and advanced technology.

“The two leaders expressed their aspirations for joint work to accelerate the pace of development in bilateral relations to build on what has been achieved over the past years,” the WAM report said.

Sheikh Mohamed “emphasized the UAE’s support of peace and cooperation through dialogue and diplomacy,” displaying willingness to cooperate with Italy and achieve stability and development both regionally and globally.

Sheikh Mohamed also expressed his hopes for an “active and influential” Italian participation in COP28, highlighting Italy’s interest in tackling climate change and achieving climate neutrality by 2050 – the same goal also set by the UAE.

Meloni arrived in the UAE on Friday for a two-day visit.

She was received by UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr. Sultan al-Jaber, who is also the President-Designate of UN climate conference COP28 and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

The Italian leader was last in India for a two-day state visit to raise bilateral relations coinciding with the G20 Foreign Minister’s meeting in New Delhi on Thursday.

At their meeting, the Italian and Indian leaders committed to a new strategic partnership which would include greater defense cooperation and the start of joint military exercises.

