uae-rescuers-save-2,-including-child,-from-rubble-120-hours-after-turkey-earthquake





Emirati rescue workers from the United Arab Emirates have saved two people – including a child – trapped under rubble in Turkey more than 120 hours after the devastating earthquake that has killed more than 23,000 people across the region.

As part of the UAE’s ‘Gallant Knight/2’ operation, the 11-year-old and a man – thought to be aged in his 50s or 60s – were rescued from rubble after a lengthy search and rescue operation in the Kahramanmaraş province.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The team’s dramatic rescue defied the reality that the chances of finding many more survivors five days after the catastrophic earthquake are shrinking fast.

The survivors have been successfully treated by medical professionals, and they are currently in good health, state news agency WAM reported Saturday.

Earlier this week, Emirati rescue teams also pulled a Syrian family of four trapped under rubble in Turkey following a five-hour operation.

The UAE’s ‘Gallant Knight/2’ operation is supporting international rescue efforts to save those still trapped following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake which hit the border region between Turkey and Syria, an area home to more than 13.5 million people, on Monday morning.

The death toll from the disaster has so far topped 23,700 and is expected to rise.

Read more:

Turkey-Syria earthquake: Death toll continues to rise as rescues dwindle in aftermath

UAE rescue crew saves Syrian family trapped under earthquake rubble in Turkish home

Vittorio Ferla