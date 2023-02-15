uae-triples-price-of-10-year-golden-visa-application-fee





The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has tripled the application fees for the 10-year Golden Visa, according to local media reports.

The application fee was raised from $13 to $41, Gulf Today reported.

The new charges include authority fees, electronic service fees, and smart services fees.

The UAE first launched the highly sought-after Golden Residency Program in 2020, granting residents the opportunity to apply for five or ten years without a sponsor.

The program includes talented individuals, researchers, outstanding students, doctors, specialists, innovators, athletes, entrepreneurs, investors in the economic and real estate sectors, and emerging companies.

Under the program, those who fit the criteria can also apply for Golden Visas for their family members.

The move is aimed at attracting talented individuals to work and live in the UAE.

Individuals can check their eligibility on the ICP website through which an initial electronic approval is issued prior to being issued a Golden Visa.

Throughout 2022, the UAE issued 79,617 Golden Visas in all categories, Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) said in January this year.

The GDFRA processed more than 62.24 million transactions in 2022, including 46.9 million entry and exit transactions through air, land, and seaports – up from 37.3 million transactions in 2021.

