uae’s-fittest-gear-up-for-ultimate-test-as-triyas-returns-to-yas-marina-circuit-this-weekend

The final countdown is on as athletes across the UAE gear up for this weekend’s TriYas, with more than 1300 athletes confirmed for the 2023 edition of the event held at Yas Marina Circuit.

In its 13th year, the local classic has already seen more than 13,000 athletes take part across the history of the event, with a new group of athletes of all ages taking to the track and water at the Formula 1 circuit on Yas Island, in the region’s only day-tonight triathlon.

The community-oriented event aims to bring new opportunities to athletes and families across the Emirate, with training programme initiatives including TrainYas and TrainYas Ladies allowing for the public to utilize the iconic Yas Marina Circuit track, with individuals running and cycling across the 5.28km circuit layout each week.

With 12 unique categories for participation, competitive athletes will be gearing up to take part in the full formats, including the Olympic distances of a 1500M Swim, 41.6km cycle and a 10km run for the ultimate triathlete, while new joiners can take part in the Super-Sprint event or as a group in the team relays.

The event brings something for all ages, and with athletes as young as 7-years-old taking to the track this year, organisers have confirmed the exciting return of Stand Up Paddling and Roller Skating as part of the 2023 event. Organisers have already confirmed this year’s Junior Triathlon will see record numbers in attendance alongside the strong group of TriKIDS participants gearing up for the challenge.

In a weekend for all, athletes can take in the surroundings of Yas Marina bay with Stand Up Paddling options for kids at 750M, new beginners at 1.5km and for further distances for the more experiences paddlers to enjoy. With limited spaces available, athletes looking to secure their place in this weekend’s event can find out more information at https://www.yasmarinacircuit.com/en/healthandfitness/triyas

Away from the track, families and friends can cheer on the athletes in the post-event village, with food trucks and live entertainment running across the day and post-event recovery options available for tired athletes following their mammoth efforts on the day.

